Lewis G. Gazoul’s New Book, “Druids Of The Faerie: Gather The Champions” is an Exciting Fantasy Novel About a Young Prince Breaking Free from His Father’s Reign of Terror

Recent release “Druids Of The Faerie: Gather The Champions,” from Page Publishing author Lewis G. Gazoul, is an exhilarating story that follows a kind and compassionate prince as he journeys towards his magical destiny, haunted by the looming shadow of his father’s demonic conquests.