Lewis G. Gazoul’s New Book, “Druids Of The Faerie: Gather The Champions” is an Exciting Fantasy Novel About a Young Prince Breaking Free from His Father’s Reign of Terror
Recent release “Druids Of The Faerie: Gather The Champions,” from Page Publishing author Lewis G. Gazoul, is an exhilarating story that follows a kind and compassionate prince as he journeys towards his magical destiny, haunted by the looming shadow of his father’s demonic conquests.
Grosse Pointe, MI, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lewis G. Gazoul, a family man with a passion for the great outdoors, has completed his new book, “Druids Of The Faerie: Gather The Champions”: a gripping and breathtaking odyssey into a fantastical world inspired by and expanding upon the bedtime stories the author would tell to his two children.
“To bring peace requires violent counteraction, brilliant quick thinking, steadfastness, a bit of humor, and magical happenings,” writes Gazoul, “all enveloped in their devotion to the quest and the ripening of friendships.
“Baytel’s globe is breathtakingly real, in an era of castles, blacksmiths, pulsing forests and swamps, magic and spirits, self-sustaining villages, and diverse beings and creatures—a living earth with individuals of honor and evil.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lewis G. Gazoul’s adventurous tale tells the story of Baytel, a young prince overshadowed by his father, King Vokat, and his sinister twin brother, Ravek. His father and brother dream of conquest, but Baytel would rather devote himself to keeping the peace amongst the many sects of humanity that intertwine in the One Land. Abandoning his destructive birthright, Baytel sets off on a quest to fulfill his own destiny.
Baytel’s journey leads him to becoming a Citadel Druid, a master of healing and self-reliance. Constantly fighting against his father’s domination, he learns of the grandfather he never met. This new puzzle piece of his ancestry unlocks a shocking family secret. Baytel’s ancestors were members of a magical sect, and their powers are emerging within him. But the road to peace is surely not peaceful, and Baytel must learn to work together with new friends as they fight to restore harmony throughout the One Land.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Druids Of The Faerie: Gather The Champions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“To bring peace requires violent counteraction, brilliant quick thinking, steadfastness, a bit of humor, and magical happenings,” writes Gazoul, “all enveloped in their devotion to the quest and the ripening of friendships.
“Baytel’s globe is breathtakingly real, in an era of castles, blacksmiths, pulsing forests and swamps, magic and spirits, self-sustaining villages, and diverse beings and creatures—a living earth with individuals of honor and evil.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lewis G. Gazoul’s adventurous tale tells the story of Baytel, a young prince overshadowed by his father, King Vokat, and his sinister twin brother, Ravek. His father and brother dream of conquest, but Baytel would rather devote himself to keeping the peace amongst the many sects of humanity that intertwine in the One Land. Abandoning his destructive birthright, Baytel sets off on a quest to fulfill his own destiny.
Baytel’s journey leads him to becoming a Citadel Druid, a master of healing and self-reliance. Constantly fighting against his father’s domination, he learns of the grandfather he never met. This new puzzle piece of his ancestry unlocks a shocking family secret. Baytel’s ancestors were members of a magical sect, and their powers are emerging within him. But the road to peace is surely not peaceful, and Baytel must learn to work together with new friends as they fight to restore harmony throughout the One Land.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Druids Of The Faerie: Gather The Champions” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories