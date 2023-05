Sunshine Smiles Dentistry in Roswell, GA, Adds Another Dentist to Their Dental Practice

Roswell, GA, May 02, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Sunshine Smiles Dentistry, Dentist Roswell Georgia , adds Dr. Sharon Lee to their dental practice. Dr. Sharon has grown up and lived in New York up until recently. She is excited to finally live in and learn about the Atlanta community to provide compassionate dental care locally. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Cornell University and her postgraduate degree at Stony Brook School of Dental Medicine.The services provided at Sunshine Smiles Dentistry are:Comprehensive Dental ExamProfessional Dental CleaningsDeep Cleaning for Periodontal DiseaseDental ExtractionsDental FillingsDental CrownsDental BridgesDental ImplantsDentures and partial denturesInvisalign/Clear correctRoot canal TreatmentTeeth Whitening ServiceDental VeneersCosmetic DentistryTeeth WhiteningBridgingVeneersImplantsStraighteningTeeth BondingGeneral and Family DentistryComprehensive Dental ExamProfessional Dental CleaningsDeep Cleaning for Periodontal DiseaseDental ExtractionsDental FillingsDentures and partial denturesRoot canal TreatmentEmergency Dental ServiceYou can contact them at:365 Market Place, Ste. 100Roswell, GA 30075Phone: (770) 998-8116