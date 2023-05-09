TDZ Creative Partners' Leader Named to Prestigious Sun Devil 100 List
Phoenix, AZ, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tracy Diziere, President and CEO of TDZ Creative Partners (TDZ), was named to the prestigious Sun Devil 100 Class of 2023, which is sponsored by the Arizona State University Alumni Association. Diziere was honored recently at an awards ceremony at Mullet Arena on ASU’s Tempe campus.
The Sun Devil 100 celebrates the achievements of degreed ASU alumni who own or lead businesses across the globe. Spanning industries and locations, the university has an impressive history of entrepreneurship and leadership from its students and alumni, and the Sun Devil 100 awards program invites these innovative leaders back to campus for a celebration in their honor.
Diziere founded her company, Tracy Diziere & Associates LLC, in 2007, began working with channel marketers in 2014, and later rebranded as the channel-focused agency, TDZ Creative Partners. Fellow Sun Devil 100 Class of 2023 honoree Emily Soccorsy’s company Root + River was engaged for the rebranding effort, and the two have been friends and supporters ever since. “In fact, it was Emily who made me aware of the Sun Devil 100 opportunity and encouraged me to apply,” explains Diziere. “My recent blog post expands on my professional journey as well as why I decided to submit the application https://tdzcreativepartners.com/sun-devil-100/.”
TDZ Creative Partners is a boutique channel marketing agency that supports leaders in overcoming bandwidth challenges to increase partner revenue while decreasing burnout. TDZ helps channel marketers stay in their genius zones and see the best ideas come to life while delivering more to their partners and organizations.
"Our core belief is 'Nothing is created alone' which means we champion collaboration as a solution to higher productivity and burnout prevention—plus overall health,” Diziere says. “I’ve seen too many entrepreneurial-minded leaders—particularly women in the channel—sacrifice their wellbeing because they think they have to do it all alone.”
Diziere graduated from ASU in 2001 with an MFA in Creative Writing. In addition to the ASU alumni-owned or -led requirement, to be considered for the Sun Devil 100, companies must have been in business for at least three years, have revenues of $250,000-plus for the past three years and operate in a manner consistent with the ASU Charter. To see a list of all honorees for this year’s class of the Sun Devil 100, visit alumni.asu.edu/events/sun-devil-100.
About the Arizona State University Alumni Association
The ASU Alumni Association was formed in 1894, fewer than 10 years after the founding of the Arizona Territorial Normal School (ASU’s original predecessor) and almost 20 years before Arizona became a state. The association is the university’s oldest support group. For more information, visit alumni.asu.edu.
About TDZ Creative Partners
TDZ works with global enterprise technology vendors with mature channel programs—from Fortune 500 companies and their subsidiaries to $1B startups—to support their channel partner marketing initiatives (including product launches, campaigns, and portals) with content and management services. For more information, visit tdzcreativepartners.com.
