David Keller, Prescott REALTOR®, Earns Accredited Buyer Representation Designation
Prescott, AZ, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Keller, of Team Keller Homes with Realty One Group Mountain Desert, Prescott has been awarded the Accredited Buyer’s Representation (ABR®) designation by the Real Estate Buyer’s Agent Council (REBAC) of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (NAR).
Purchasing a home is typically one of the biggest financial decisions you will ever make. There is a lot to learn and to consider in this complex decision. Buyer’s representatives advocate for the home buyer and help countless clients attain the dream of owning a home.
Whether you are purchasing your first home or your fifth, you benefit from working with a REALTOR® (or team of REALTORS®) who looks out for your needs and ensures the process goes as smoothly as possible. The ABR® designation indicates to consumers David’s commitment to buyer representation.
Accredited Buyer Representatives are trusted advocates for home buyers, with professional experience representing buyers on their home purchases and specialized elective training. Less than 3 percent of REALTORS® in the United States (who are members in NAR) have the ABR® designation. These professionals have elected to refine their skills with in-depth courses developed by NAR and REBAC to guide you through every step of the home buying process.
David’s professional experience includes helping buyer clients search for single-family homes, condos, and townhomes, write and negotiate offers on each, and successfully proceed from contract through closing. David will discuss your goals, help you understand how much you can afford and put you in touch with people who can provide financing, educate on market conditions, assist in identifying and researching a property, advise you in formulating an offer, help negotiate on your behalf (with your permission), provide a list of qualified vendors, discuss concerns, and assist with transaction details.
David is a solution seeker. In order to help solve any issues, he is a highly-trained listener. He understands your needs and wants to help. David will put his experience to work to help you get through obstacles that can come up.
David is a member of Team Keller Homes, Realty One Group Mountain Desert along with Sandy Keller. As a team, David and Sandy work together with each client to focus on their personal needs every step of the way. With a combined experience of over 8 years in residential real estate, Team Keller Homes is seasoned yet continually learning and growing. Sandy and David go beyond expectations in order provide the best service possible to all clients.
For more information, you may contact David by telephone at 928-458-1364, by email at David@teamkellerhomes.com, or by visiting www.TeamKellerHomes.com.
Sandy Keller
928-458-1364
https://www.teamkellerhomes.com
David Keller
928-458-1373
david@teamkellerhomes.com
Sandy Keller
928-458-1364
https://www.teamkellerhomes.com
David Keller
928-458-1373
david@teamkellerhomes.com
