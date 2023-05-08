Author Donald Johnson’s New Book, “Let’s Make World War II the Last World War,” Was Written to Let People Know That This is the Best Time in the World to be Alive
Recent release “Let’s Make World War II the Last World War,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Donald Johnson emphasizes the positive aspects of life today, highlighting that most people are safer, better educated, and living around modern high-tech advances that make their lives easier.
Wildwood, NJ, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Donald Johnson has completed his new book, “Let’s Make World War II the Last World War”: an interesting work that teaches that the perpetrators of the savagery were all people, races, and religions, not just some. For today’s media want to use that narrative, and the victims of the savagery were also from all people, races, and religions.
Johnson writes, “One must have at least an above-average IQ or just average for reading-comprehension purposes. One must also have a basic knowledge of world history, and one must enjoy the topic of history for its good or bad, for history is what it is—history. Those who have average reading-comprehension skills and enjoy the topic of history will enjoy the book. This book is written in layman’s terms, no big words. Who needs them? This book is long, must explain many things, but I have an excellent storyline, so the book must be read from beginning
to end! No skipping.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Donald Johnson’s timely work is aimed at the younger generation to offer them historical context for the state of the world today.
Readers who wish to experience this unique work can purchase “Let’s Make World War II the Last World War” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
