Author Yusuf’s New Book "Dad's Home" is a Beautiful and Heartwarming Tale That Explores All the Wonderful Things a Daughter and Her Father Can do While Together

Recent release “Dad's Home,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Yusuf, is an adorable story that centers around an energetic young girl who spends the day with her father, doing all sorts of thrilling activities. Together, to go on a fun-filled adventure, from fishing, to heading to the zoo, and even jumping into a lake to go swimming.