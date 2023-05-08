Author Yusuf’s New Book "Dad's Home" is a Beautiful and Heartwarming Tale That Explores All the Wonderful Things a Daughter and Her Father Can do While Together
Recent release “Dad's Home,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Yusuf, is an adorable story that centers around an energetic young girl who spends the day with her father, doing all sorts of thrilling activities. Together, to go on a fun-filled adventure, from fishing, to heading to the zoo, and even jumping into a lake to go swimming.
New York, NY, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Yusuf, a loving father, has completed his new book, “Dad's Home”: a charming tale of a young girl who recounts all the fun and exciting activities her and her father can do together, from shooting a bow and arrow to riding their bikes and even playing video games.
“In July of 2018, I wrote this book during a long separation from my daughter,” writes Yusuf. “I have such great memories of reading Dr. Seuss to her as I did every night. Mommy read to her once, and within one minute, my three-year-old daughter asked her mother, ‘Mommy, stop. Get Daddy so he can read, you don’t do it right.’ I wanted to write something that would be fun to read for a child and a parent.
“When reading this, I believe the writing style and rhymes allow the reader to become much more animated, keeping the attention of your child and bringing smiles.
“This is a book of imagination and anticipation about a child imagining what fun things they can do when Dad gets home.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Yusuf’s delightful tale is an engaging story that readers of all ages can enjoy, as they discover the fun things a father and his child can spend the day doing. With vibrant artwork to help bring Yusuf’s story to life, “Dad’s Home” is a beautiful tale that parents and guardians alike can connect to young readers with and enjoy over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Dad's Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
