Author Rheanon M. Medina’s New Book, "Military Mommy," is a Sneak Peek Into the Author’s Life Enlisting as an Active-Duty Member in the United States Air Force
Recent release “Military Mommy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rheanon M. Medina, shares many personal moments as the author, at the same time as enlisting as an active-duty member of the United States Air Force, transitioned into being a single parent.
Cedar Park, TX, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rheanon M. Medina has completed her new book, “Military Mommy”: an autobiographical work that gives a positive faith-filled outlook on situations that the author has faced over the last twenty years of her life while choosing to be victorious rather than a victim over the things she could not control.
Medina writes, “It was November 15, 2000 that I found myself boarding a bus to San Antonio, Texas, on an early fall morning. This day was extremely blurry as I spent most of it in tears having to leave my one- and two-year-old daughters. My heart was broken, and I literally struggled to breathe as I boarded the bus leaving my babies to begin six weeks of basic training for the United States Air Force as an active-duty enlistee. I entered with a reserved position as a system’s analyst on a four-year enlistment. All I can say is God was looking out for me because I was totally naive not knowing the details of what exactly that meant or how it would drastically change my future in just nineteen short weeks.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rheanon M. Medina’s meaningful work plants a seed of hope and joy in readers facing similar issues.
Readers who wish to experience this moving work can purchase “Military Mommy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
