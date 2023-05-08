Author Rheanon M. Medina’s New Book, "Military Mommy," is a Sneak Peek Into the Author’s Life Enlisting as an Active-Duty Member in the United States Air Force

Recent release “Military Mommy,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rheanon M. Medina, shares many personal moments as the author, at the same time as enlisting as an active-duty member of the United States Air Force, transitioned into being a single parent.