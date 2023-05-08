Amy Valela’s Newly Released "Just Like Daddy" is a Heartwarming Story of the Connection Between Fathers and Sons
“Just Like Daddy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amy Valela, is a celebration of the larger-than-life figure most fathers cut in their child’s mind and heart as a father witnesses just what a loving son sees in him.
Somoanuk, IL, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Just Like Daddy”: a delightful reading experience that will tug at the heartstrings. “Just Like Daddy” is the creation of published author Amy Valela.
Valela shares, “'Daddy, when I grow up, I want to be just like you!'
“Daniel thinks his daddy is the greatest hero of all time, but his daddy just doesn’t understand why. What will it take for Daniel to show him just how special he really is?
“In this heartwarming book for both daddies and their little guys, read how one little boy’s love for his father helped him to see himself through new eyes.
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.
—2 Corinthians 5:17”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amy Valela’s new book will become a fast favorite to be shared at bedtime between father and son.
Valela’s heartwarming narrative will entertain young minds and encourage parents on their more challenging days to be the person their child believes them to be.
Consumers can purchase “Just Like Daddy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Just Like Daddy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
