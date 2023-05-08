Author Ginger O’Brien’s New Book, “Journey to the High Places: Altars,” is About Her Journey to Celebrate What God Has Done, is Doing, and Will do in the Future
Recent release “Journey to the High Places: Altars,” from Covenant Books author Ginger O’Brien, invites the readers to celebrate God’s amazing work in their lives. She challenges the reader to create a visual so they can remember all God has done.
Meadview, AZ, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ginger O’Brien, a Christian author who was inspired to write by God, has completed her new book, “Journey to the High Places: Altars”: It is a story of her journey which started at sixteen when she surrendered her life to Christ up until the book was submitted for publication. She firmly believes that if you are alive God has a plan and purpose for your life until He takes you home. If you are interested in more of her story, visit gingerobrienauthor.com.
O’Brien writes, “When was the last time you built an altar to remember a special moment when God spoke very clearly to you or worked in your life? If you are like me, your answer is probably ‘Not recently’ or ‘Never.’ If you want to grow closer to God by revisiting your past and reflecting on all God has done for you, this book is for you! If you are facing difficult trials to your faith, this book is for you! If you desire to be a blessing to your children, grandchildren, or friends, this book is for you! We are embarking on a very special journey together.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, O’Brien’s new book was inspired when O’Brien said God spoke to her and showed her how Christians don’t build altars to remember all God has done for us.
O’Brien continues, “My prayer is that through my journey you will begin to see more clearly how God has been working in your life. I pray you will be inspired to create your own unique visuals to remind you of what a mighty God we serve. Also, you will be able to share your visuals with family and others to encourage them to follow God too.” Join the Journey, Leave a Legacy!
Readers can purchase “Journey to the High Places: Altars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
O’Brien writes, “When was the last time you built an altar to remember a special moment when God spoke very clearly to you or worked in your life? If you are like me, your answer is probably ‘Not recently’ or ‘Never.’ If you want to grow closer to God by revisiting your past and reflecting on all God has done for you, this book is for you! If you are facing difficult trials to your faith, this book is for you! If you desire to be a blessing to your children, grandchildren, or friends, this book is for you! We are embarking on a very special journey together.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, O’Brien’s new book was inspired when O’Brien said God spoke to her and showed her how Christians don’t build altars to remember all God has done for us.
O’Brien continues, “My prayer is that through my journey you will begin to see more clearly how God has been working in your life. I pray you will be inspired to create your own unique visuals to remind you of what a mighty God we serve. Also, you will be able to share your visuals with family and others to encourage them to follow God too.” Join the Journey, Leave a Legacy!
Readers can purchase “Journey to the High Places: Altars” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories