Dianne Corbeau’s New Book, "Six Days in Detox," is a Compelling Memoir About a Woman Who Picks Up Alcohol After Twenty-Six Years of Sobriety

Recent release “Six Days in Detox," from Page Publishing author Dianne Corbeau, describes how she returns to a mental institution to begin her journey back into the beginnings of recovery. The story is a hard look at what goes on internally and externally inside of Dianne as she gives it her all to survive the battle for her life.