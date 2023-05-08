Dianne Corbeau’s New Book, "Six Days in Detox," is a Compelling Memoir About a Woman Who Picks Up Alcohol After Twenty-Six Years of Sobriety
Recent release “Six Days in Detox," from Page Publishing author Dianne Corbeau, describes how she returns to a mental institution to begin her journey back into the beginnings of recovery. The story is a hard look at what goes on internally and externally inside of Dianne as she gives it her all to survive the battle for her life.
Centerville, MA, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dianne Corbeau, who believes the underrepresented voices are the ones that need to be heard at this point and time, has completed her new book, “Six Days in Detox": a riveting book that follows the author through her relapse and recovery.
Corbeau writes, “My body was still full of shakes and smell. Laying face-up, moving my head toward the windows, I stared at the moonlight in remembrance of how much I loved the darkness. The darkness of the night always brought about a comfort to me with its silence, solace, and mystery. Now, I began to think of everything that I still needed to accomplish in life. There was so much.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dianne Corbeau’s intriguing autobiography is a fast-paced read, relentless and unforgiving at times, yet it brings you the fragility of the human spirit.
Dianne Corbeau has been writing for as long as she could hold onto a pen. Her passion is to tell memoir stories and to bring them to various readers internationally and nationally. Her subject matter varies and are based on her own experiences and truth. Readers will not want to put the book down.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring book can purchase “Six Days in Detox" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
