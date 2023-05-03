SMC Exhibits at The Robot Summit & Expo in Boston, MA – May 10 - 11
SMC Corporation of America will exhibit at the Robot Summit and Expo May 10-11 at the Boston Convention and Expo Center. This Expo is a multifaceted educational conference and expo dedicated to addressing the issues involved with the design, development, manufacturing and delivery of commercial robotics and intelligence products and services.
Noblesville, IN, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The brightest minds in robotic innovation and automation will share their expertise on a variety of topics:
· Design and Development
· Healthcare Robotics Design and Development
· Technologies, Tools and Platforms
· Manufacturability, Production and Distribution
Visit SMC at Booth # 201 for a hands-on experience with the latest innovations in automation equipment and end-of-arm tooling for collaborative robots or cobots and the newest in wireless communication systems for industrial directional control solenoid valves.
SMC components on exhibit are:
· EOAT / End Effectors, Pick and Place Assemblies for Cobots
o Magnetic Grippers
§ For holding metallic workpieces
§ Does not require a vacuum source
§ Keeps holding force during power loss
o Vacuum generators, cups and Bernoulli cyclone pads
§ Silicone, NBR, FKM, mark-free material vacuum cups
§ Energy saving features
§ Non-contact, Bernoulli cyclone pads
· Wireless Communication Solenoid Valve Manifold
o Uses secure 2.4 GHz ISM Band with encryption
o Frequency hopping at 5ms intervals
o Safe and secure wireless communication within a 10-meter radius
· IO-Link Products for Connecting Actuators and Sensors
- Fieldbus communication for solenoid valves
- Digital pressure sensors
- Digital flow sensors
- Digital gap checker
Electric Actuators and Controllers
Easy to program, compact and lightweight
Standard dust seal bands with flexible mounting options
Robot Summit & Expo 2023 Exhibition Hours:
May 10, Wednesday 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
May 11, Thursday 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
SMC at Booth # 201, Exhibit Hall C, Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St., Boston, MA 02210
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
