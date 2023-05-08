Donna Good’s Newly Released "The Journey of a Lifetime: Finding God’s Healing Pathway" is an Impactful Message of Hope for Anyone in Need of God’s Comfort
“The Journey of a Lifetime: Finding God’s Healing Pathway,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna Good, is a thoughtful examination of the author’s personal journey and compassionate advice for those in need of spiritual comfort and guidance.
Cortland, OH, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Journey of a Lifetime: Finding God’s Healing Pathway”: a potent inspirational that will challenge and empower. “The Journey of a Lifetime: Finding God’s Healing Pathway” is the creation of published author Donna Good, a dedicated wife and resident of Ohio.
Good shares, “Has desperation driven you to do things that you never intended to do? Are hurtful and painful memories from the past haunting you and affecting your life today even though you have buried them deep inside? The author of The Journey of a Lifetime has been there and knows what it feels like to live through these experiences.
“Now the Lord has called her forward to share how he saved her and showed her how to heal. She states, 'Today I am no longer just a victim or even a survivor. I am an overcomer because of God’s mercy and grace. The Lord has shown me a better way to live. He has restored and even given me back double of that which was taken from me. This road I have traveled is not an easy road to take, but the Lord has never left me or forsaken me. He promised to always be with me, and I choose to believe His promise by faith.' God has turned the pain of her past into a living testimony she can share with others to give them hope.
“Some people just bury their pain and live defeated and miserable lives. And some use drugs, alcohol, and other various things to numb themselves so they don’t have to feel it. God has a better plan for our lives.
“The answer is to acknowledge the pain and go through it to the other side and be free of it. He will walk with you too if you call out to him and ask him to heal you and be willing to follow where he leads.
“This book will help you make that decision, for it offers you wisdom gained by the author from walking with the Lord for over fifty years. You can have a life free from the past and a future full of hope, joy, and love. God is ready, willing, and able to light the way for you. He can change your life forever!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna Good’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the spirit as readers witness a powerful testimony and receive powerful advice on how to break the cycle and step forward in God’s strength.
Consumers can purchase “The Journey of a Lifetime: Finding God’s Healing Pathway” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Journey of a Lifetime: Finding God’s Healing Pathway,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
