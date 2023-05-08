K. J. Rollins’s Newly Released “If NeceSSitY iS THe MotHer oF InVenTion, Who’S YoUR DaDDy?” is a Collection of Humorous and Impactful Short Stories
“If NeceSSitY iS THe MotHer oF InVenTion, Who’S YoUR DaDDy?” from Christian Faith Publishing author K. J. Rollins, is a selection of surprising personal experiences that have carried unexpected life lessons.
Kansas City, MO, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “If NeceSSitY iS THe MotHer oF InVenTion, Who’S YoUR DaDDy?”: an engaging and often humorous anthology. “If NeceSSitY iS THe MotHer oF InVenTion, Who’S YoUR DaDDy?” is the creation of published author K. J. Rollins, a former pediatric nurse, business owner, and corporate denizen. She grew up in the Heartland, in a small town on the outskirts of Kansas City, Missouri, where she remains to this day. Kathy is married to her high school sweetheart of nearly fifty years and has two grown children, four grandchildren, and a miniature schnauzer, named, Otto.
Rollins shares, “Life is hard…and that is all I have to say about that. For me, it’s not about what disaster befalls you, no sir! It’s how you look at life overall. I attempt to find the lighter side of all situations, be it ever so inappropriate. (And boy howdy, have I had some situations to wade through!) Whether it be cancer (not me, him), kids (middle schoolers are the worst—you know what I’m talking 'bout here!), marriage (thar she blows), spouses, work, friends and enemies, pets, pandemics be damned; lions and tiger and bears! Oh my! Life is messy!
“'If NeceSSitY iS THe MotHer oF InVenTion, Who’S YoUR DaDDy?' takes a look at the lighter side of some real-life screwups. Have you ever thought about purchasing a handgun and then peed yourself on your maiden voyage to the gun range? Maybe you have chased down a stolen car—your own car? Perhaps, you are familiar with grandsons and their lovies? Have you ever been kidnapped? (Well, me neither, but I have a plan formulated in my mind should it ever occur.) Have ya got baggage? (Not the kind you carefully pack and then watch from the window as it is kicked, dragged, and heaved into the belly of a jumbo jet where it will be tossed end over end like a spring mix salad for hours, then scuffed, slammed, and crushed under the weight of hundreds of other bags while being driven across the tarmac in a downpour to an awaiting conveyor belt to hell.) I have a steamer trunk full!
“They say that laughter is the best medicine? Well, I have no idea who they are, but I am pretty sure they are closely related to everybody else’s and nobody else’s mom—just saying!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, K. J. Rollins’s new book will shock and entertain as the author takes readers into her often messy, but always cherished, life of ups and downs.
Consumers can purchase “If NeceSSitY iS THe MotHer oF InVenTion, Who’S YoUR DaDDy?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “If NeceSSitY iS THe MotHer oF InVenTion, Who’S YoUR DaDDy?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
