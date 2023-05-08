Author Prentis Caudill’s New Book, "Passion of a Rose," is a Powerful Book Full of Beautiful and Meaningful Poems Designed to Brighten All Reader’s Lives

Recent release “Passion of a Rose,” from Page Publishing author Prentis Caudill, is about the courage to overcome childhood neglect and the fears of child abuse to find a way to overcome pain and make another world so safe and far from the discomfort of childhood abuse.