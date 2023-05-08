Author Prentis Caudill’s New Book, "Passion of a Rose," is a Powerful Book Full of Beautiful and Meaningful Poems Designed to Brighten All Reader’s Lives
Recent release “Passion of a Rose,” from Page Publishing author Prentis Caudill, is about the courage to overcome childhood neglect and the fears of child abuse to find a way to overcome pain and make another world so safe and far from the discomfort of childhood abuse.
Sanford, ME, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Prentis Caudill, who was born in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1974, has completed his new book, “Passion of a Rose”: a meaningful collection of poetry that invites readers to dive headlong into a made-up world of love and laughter—a world of poetry and endless beauty.
After being removed from an abusive and broken home at the young age of eleven, author Prentis Caudill was housed in an institution and diagnosed as a child with OCD and PTSD.
Prentis had the opportunity to move to Maine in the summer of 1992 and entered Ellsworth High School, where he was recognized as a bright student with learning disabilities. These poems are his testimony. Prentis has indeed found the strength to see the bare bones of human suffering and still dare to love.
In his first body of poems and short stories, he slowly opens his world up to us to reflect the love and understanding of his caring sister, leading us to other poems full of angels. Prentis has a deep faith in Christ, to whom one can read and whom one can uncover for themselves in this fine body of poems of love and passion.
Prentis also started the Comics to Kids program to help younger kids learn to read by introducing them to comics. Year to date, the program has helped over thirty children read and avoid the pitfalls of illiteracy. He also helped fund and build the Squirrel Foundation to help birds and squirrels that were displaced because of deforestation. All the profits from this book will go to fund both of these worthwhile projects, which are very dear to his heart.
Published by Page Publishing, Prentis Caudill’s uplifting work offers encouragement and reminds readers to see the beauty in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Passion of a Rose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
