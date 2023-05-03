Loveforce International Releases a Birthday Song
On Friday, May 5, Loveforce International will release a birthday song by inRchild.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 5, Loveforce International will release a birthday song. The song will be by Loveforce International recording artists inRchild. Though the song is in the Blues and Happy hardcore music genres. It has a fast paced rhythm.
“We are releasing a birthday song that puts the Happy into Happy Birthday,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It has a Blues chord progression but creates a happy feeling overall,” he continued.
“Happy Birthday Blues by inRchild will be released to a wide variety of streaming platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
