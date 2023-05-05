HerdmanHealth Announces Addition of ASI and ASI-LITE Assessments to Its Software
Lincoln, NE, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HerdmanHealth, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of the Addiction Severity Index (ASI) and ASI-LITE assessments to its software for counselors and psychologists.
The ASI is an assessment tool used to evaluate substance use disorders and related problems in individuals. It assesses the severity of problems across seven domains, including medical status, employment, drug use, alcohol use, legal status, family/social relationships, and psychiatric status. The ASI helps clinicians to identify areas of concern, plan appropriate interventions, and monitor progress over time.
The ASI-LITE is a shorter version of the ASI, which assesses the same seven domains but in less detail. The ASI-LITE can be used as a quick screening tool to identify potential substance use problems in clients.
With the addition of these assessments to its platform, HerdmanHealth is providing counselors and psychologists with an efficient way to complete assessments. Clinicians using HerdmanHealth's platform will be able to complete the ASI and ASI-LITE 30% faster than traditional paper and pencil assessments. This will save time and allow clinicians to focus more on patient care and treatment.
“Our goal is to provide counselors and psychologists with the tools they need to be successful,” said Dr. Herdman. “The addition of the ASI and ASI-LITE assessments is just one example of how we are working to meet that goal.”
In addition to saving time, the ASI and ASI-LITE assessments can also help counselors and psychologists improve outcomes for patients with substance use disorders. For example, a study published in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment found that patients who received ASI assessments were more likely to complete treatment and achieve abstinence than those who did not receive the assessments.
“The ASI and ASI-LITE assessments are a valuable tool for counselors and psychologists who are working to help their patients’ overcome addiction,” said Dr. Herdman. “We are proud to offer these assessments to our customers and we believe they will make a significant difference in the lives of patients.”
The ASI and ASI-LITE assessments are now available within HerdmanHealth's platform. Counselors and psychologists can use the assessments to better understand their clients' needs and develop individualized treatment plans.
About HerdmanHealth
HerdmanHealth is a healthcare technology company that provides innovative solutions for healthcare providers. HerdmanHealth offers a smart online assessment tool to help improve the quality and consistency of mental health assessments and reports, and reduce the time and effort involved in producing them, to free counsellors up to spend more time with patients.
For more information about HerdmanHealth, visit herdmanhealth.com.
Contact
