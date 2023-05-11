Swissôtel Nankai Osaka Receives International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) Accreditation
Asia’s Pioneering Hotel with Proactive Commitment to LGBTQ+ Travel
Osaka, Japan, May 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Swissôtel Nankai Osaka has received the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association Accreditation, making it the first hotel in Asia and the first Accor property to successfully complete the organisation’s mandatory audit.
The IGLTA Accredited certificate was presented at Swissôtel Nankai Osaka, immediately following the press conference held by the Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau for IGLTA Global Convention 2024 at the hotel. The ceremony was attended by IGLTA’s Vice President of Finance, Anthony Warner, Swissôtel Nankai Osaka’s General Manager Shane Edwards and the hotel’s executive committee team, Swissôtel Nankai Osaka Diversity and Inclusion Chairwomen Shirly Santiago and Mariangela Silvestre, along with Out Asia Travel President Shintaro Koizumi.
IGLTA AccreditedTM
The IGLTA accreditation is a standard of assurance launched by the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association to recognise the commitment of travel brands in promoting equality and safety for LGBTQ+ travellers. The programme is based on an 8-criteria assessment which focuses on LGBTQ+ inclusivity efforts of travel brands, an all or nothing approval required to be met, subject to annual renewals. Developed by the IGLTA through a global panel of industry leaders with extensive experience in tourism, hospitality and DEI education, the accreditation is a rigorous process requiring inclusivity training and other efforts to be in place to be eligible as an accredited business. The programme is managed separately from IGLTA membership, through an independent organisation that evaluates the applications.
The Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau’s LGBTQ+ Seminar at the Swissôtel Nankai Osaka in 2022
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka’s Diversity and Inclusion Programme
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka takes a proactive approach and commitment to diversity and inclusion, and has established a Diversity and Inclusion Committee at the hotel. Accredited by the Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau as an LGBTQ+ friendly hotel, the property actively supports the Bureau’s Visit Gay Osaka campaign and has been engaged in supporting various LGBTQ+ initiatives in the community. The hotel’s team member onboarding process also reflects its commitment on diversity and inclusion, as all team members undergo OCTB’s LGBTQ+ Seminar, coupled with Accor’s diversity and inclusion modules. The hotel has also launched a dedicated section on their website for the LGBTQ+ community to travel with pride and peace of mind in Osaka.
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka is managed by Accor, a world leading hospitality Group with more than 5,400 hotels in 110 countries around the world. Accor is a Platinum-Level partner of IGLTA, and a supporter of the United Nations Global LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business LGBTQI+ since 2018. To ensure a welcoming workplace for all, Accor has also incorporated LGBTQI+ inclusion as one of the pillars to the Group’s Diversity and Inclusion strategy.
The IGLTA Accredited certificate was presented at Swissôtel Nankai Osaka, immediately following the press conference held by the Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau for IGLTA Global Convention 2024 at the hotel. The ceremony was attended by IGLTA’s Vice President of Finance, Anthony Warner, Swissôtel Nankai Osaka’s General Manager Shane Edwards and the hotel’s executive committee team, Swissôtel Nankai Osaka Diversity and Inclusion Chairwomen Shirly Santiago and Mariangela Silvestre, along with Out Asia Travel President Shintaro Koizumi.
IGLTA AccreditedTM
The IGLTA accreditation is a standard of assurance launched by the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association to recognise the commitment of travel brands in promoting equality and safety for LGBTQ+ travellers. The programme is based on an 8-criteria assessment which focuses on LGBTQ+ inclusivity efforts of travel brands, an all or nothing approval required to be met, subject to annual renewals. Developed by the IGLTA through a global panel of industry leaders with extensive experience in tourism, hospitality and DEI education, the accreditation is a rigorous process requiring inclusivity training and other efforts to be in place to be eligible as an accredited business. The programme is managed separately from IGLTA membership, through an independent organisation that evaluates the applications.
The Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau’s LGBTQ+ Seminar at the Swissôtel Nankai Osaka in 2022
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka’s Diversity and Inclusion Programme
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka takes a proactive approach and commitment to diversity and inclusion, and has established a Diversity and Inclusion Committee at the hotel. Accredited by the Osaka Convention and Tourism Bureau as an LGBTQ+ friendly hotel, the property actively supports the Bureau’s Visit Gay Osaka campaign and has been engaged in supporting various LGBTQ+ initiatives in the community. The hotel’s team member onboarding process also reflects its commitment on diversity and inclusion, as all team members undergo OCTB’s LGBTQ+ Seminar, coupled with Accor’s diversity and inclusion modules. The hotel has also launched a dedicated section on their website for the LGBTQ+ community to travel with pride and peace of mind in Osaka.
Swissôtel Nankai Osaka is managed by Accor, a world leading hospitality Group with more than 5,400 hotels in 110 countries around the world. Accor is a Platinum-Level partner of IGLTA, and a supporter of the United Nations Global LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business LGBTQI+ since 2018. To ensure a welcoming workplace for all, Accor has also incorporated LGBTQI+ inclusion as one of the pillars to the Group’s Diversity and Inclusion strategy.
Contact
Swissôtel Nankai OsakaContact
Mariangela Silvestre
+81 6 6646 1111
www.swissotelnankaiosaka.com
Mariangela Silvestre
+81 6 6646 1111
www.swissotelnankaiosaka.com
Categories