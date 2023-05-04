HoduSoft Receives 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award
Denver, CO, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, a global unified communications software provider, has announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person, and online, has named HoduCC Contact Center software as a 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.
HoduCC Contact Center software is an easy-to-use, feature-rich, and cost-effective solution that allows customers to contact businesses using their preferred channels. Some of the top features of the software are automatic call distribution, autodialer, built-in CRM, multi-level IVR, predictive dialer, skill-based routing, and real-time analytics and reporting.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award and we thank TMCnet as well as all jury members for the recognition. We thank each of our customers, whose trust and loyalty motivate us to work relentlessly. The award is a testament to our team’s dedication and hard work to providing the highest quality contact center solutions to our customers,” said Kartik Khambhati, co-founder and chief business development officer at HoduSoft.
“It gives me great pleasure to honor HoduSoft as a 2023 recipient of TMC’s Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative HoduCC Contact Center solution,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by HoduSoft in their groundbreaking work on the innovative contact center solution.”
Winners of the 2023 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award will be announced online and highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online.
About HoduSoft:
HoduSoft is an India-headquartered unified communications software maker. Started in 2015, HoduSoft builds quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. Today, HoduSoft is one of the leading VoIP software makers, offering world-class communication products at unmatched value for companies of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and calls center software as a Category Leader and FrontRunner for call recording solutions.
About HoduCC contact center software:
HoduCC contact center software is an omnichannel call and contact center software to map a customer journey. It covers the entire gamut of communication channels to help companies deliver excellent customer service. HoduCC helps grow call and contact center teams to resolve customer issues faster, measure and improve call support operations, and provide proactive communication support to meet changing customer expectations. The feature-rich software is an ideal solution to increase the productivity of the sales and customer support team cost-effectively.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue, INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events, and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership, and lead generation opportunities. For more information, please visit https://www.tmcnet.com/.
HoduSoft Contact:
Kartik Khambhati
Co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
TMC Contact:
Michelle Connolly
Senior Marketing Manager
203-852-6800, ext. 170
mconnolly@tmcnet.com
