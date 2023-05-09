Author Jo Love’s New Book, "God's Word Ain't Complicated, We Are!" is a Thought-Provoking Work Designed to Examine and Explain the Most Crucial Parts of God's Holy Word
Recent release “God's Word Ain't Complicated, We Are!” from Page Publishing author Jo Love, is a faith-based read that breaks down the dynamics of the most talked about parts of Holy Scripture. By sharing his writings, Jo Love demystifies the meaning behind God's Scripture, offering readers a chance to get to know the Lord through his written word.
Detroit, MI, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jo Love, who has a passion for preaching the Gospel, has completed his new book, “God's Word Ain't Complicated, We Are!”: a fascinating and easy-to-digest overview that dives into Scripture in order to make sense of the messages found within for those who seek to better understand God’s Holy Word and the teachings of Christ.
Love writes, “Do you want to experience the miracle of God? Do you want to know more about Him? Do you want to live forever? This book is a guide to truth, righteousness, love, and power. It gives a deeper understanding of what the Word of God is all about, in a direct and sometimes critical way. I, Jo Love, would like to encourage the minds of Christians and non-Christians to not only open this book, but really look into the spirits because we all have them. My realistic perception of grace, love, mercy, and faith is strongly supported by scripture. I’ve run into people who have read the Bible for years that have been shocked at what I’ve been given by the word. Even people who can care less about God, or anything Jesus has to say, have been moved to give thought and evaluation of themselves because of what the spirit has shown me. There are many opinions, beliefs, and traditions that go against the gospel of Christ. Life can be complicated, but in these pages, I make salvation much easier to comprehend by boldly shining the light on what Christ calls good and evil. I write out of pure love for all, but I will not only say things that the reader likes to hear but what the reader needs to hear.
“When I say ‘tough love’ at its best, I am, in other words, saying that this may break your heart, but it can also save your soul if you receive it. Me, personally, I am not the one to change lives; that’s a job for the Holy Spirit. But I do believe in being an instrument. In that case, many people will be saved by my work. Praise the Lord! I urge all readers to take heed to the messages given here. I must say myself that this book is good—not to toot my own horn, but I am shocked at how Christ has touched my ability to write and my whole way of thinking. This book is for everybody! As for you who are already saved, you will still benefit from these lessons. My goal is to attract more souls to our Lord Jesus Christ and prove how relevant He is to our times. I quote Bible verses in a modern fashion, not old and boring talk, but new and excitingly. Believers will never stop growing in faith because righteousness is constantly being revealed, and we should never stop reading God’s word.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jo Love’s enlightening tale is the perfect tool for those who find themselves on a journey to strengthen their relationship with the Lord, as the author expertly guides readers through the most important aspects of the Gospels. Through Jo Love’s writings, readers will gain better understanding and knowledge of God’s messages, allowing one to better open their hearts and minds to all that Christ and his Heavenly Father can offer.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “God's Word Ain't Complicated, We Are!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
