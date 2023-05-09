Author Jo Love’s New Book, "God's Word Ain't Complicated, We Are!" is a Thought-Provoking Work Designed to Examine and Explain the Most Crucial Parts of God's Holy Word

Recent release “God's Word Ain't Complicated, We Are!” from Page Publishing author Jo Love, is a faith-based read that breaks down the dynamics of the most talked about parts of Holy Scripture. By sharing his writings, Jo Love demystifies the meaning behind God's Scripture, offering readers a chance to get to know the Lord through his written word.