Digy4 Welcomes Jeff Wilkinson as an Advisor
Toronto, Canada, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Digy4 is excited to share that industry expert Jeff Wilkinson has joined Digy4 as an advisor.
About Jeff
Jeff is the former global testing head of Accenture, where he spent 30 years leading the Accenture Quality Engineering Services, Accenture’s $2.5B global testing practice. He also acted as Office Managing Director for Accenture’s Indianapolis local business. Jeff had the privilege to represent Accenture as part of the Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and he also served on the advisory board of the Indiana Make-A-Wish Foundation where he continues today as Board Chairman and representative of the Make-A-Wish Governing Board. He remains active in the industry in an advisory capacity, working with companies that have developed a compelling mission statement in the Quality space.
Why Digy4?
Jeff mentioned, "Digy4 immediately caught my attention with their bold approach to leveraging the cloud marketplace as a clearinghouse for Quality services. I recognized that nothing like it existed in the market, and I was intrigued by the future application of this concept with the clients I worked with over the years at Accenture."
Parasar Saha, CEO of Digy4, mentioned, “We are excited to know that Digy4's vision of changing the Quality Engineering space through Digy4 cloud-based QA Ops products resonated with Industry veterans like Jeff.”
Jeff joining as an advisor helps Digy4 with strategic planning on both product and customer reach. His experience will help Digy4 deliver more value to its global enterprise customers and propel Digy4 and Quality Engineering itself to the next level.
Plans for Digy4
Jeff is working with Digy4 to expand the Quality space related to QAOps and taking Digy4 to global enterprises to reshape their QA landscape. Jeff is playing a pivotal role in advising Digy4 on its customer acquisition in the large enterprise segment and coming up with focused go to market and product strategies.
About Digy4
Digy4 is a tech start up headquartered in Toronto, Canada with operations in India and the UK, with a global client base for its Digy-suite of innovative products and solutions. These are high on IP products & solutions and focus on building continuous testing (QA Ops) for enterprise class customers that include, a persona-based universal dashboard (DigyDashboard), the CI/CD DevOps pipeline on cloud with affordable scalability (Digy360) and highly scalable cross browser device farm (DigyKube). Digy4 focuses on delivering key business objectives in quality engineering through its products which offer predictability, scalability and speed.
Contact
Parasar Saha
+1 647-998-0736
https://www.digy4.com
