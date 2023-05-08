Karen Thiel’s New Book, "It'll Be Alright, Maggie Jiggs," Explores the Author's Grief Following the Loss of Her Mother and Her Past Experiences in Caring for Her Family
Black Earth, WI, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Karen Thiel has completed her most recent book, “It'll Be Alright, Maggie Jiggs”: a compelling and stirring memoir that reflects upon the heartache and losses felt by the author over the years as she cared for her family members, and the profound impact her mother’s death had over her.
Having been born and raised in a small town, and with relatives constantly coming over to spend time together, family values were instilled in author Karen Thiel early on in her life. Her life growing up, along with her siblings, taught many life lessons for their young minds while learning to care for their baby brother. After the loss of her dad, Thiel helped care for her grandparents alongside her mom until their loss was felt. Not long after that, with the support of her siblings, she and her mother decided to combine everything under one roof and start the next chapter of life. As time went on, Thiel’s mother’s health started to slowly fade. Losing someone so close and trying to understand the emotions that went with the loss, she began to realize what grief truly meant. The caregiving saga continues today as she, with the help of her siblings, proudly cares for her baby brother.
Thiel shares, “‘It’ll be all right,’ was Mom’s phrase. And of course, she was usually right, but we wouldn’t admit it to her. We grew up not thinking about what will come later in our lives. Mom and Dad made things as easy as they could for us. Then it hits you. Will I go to college? What kind of a career do I want? Maybe marriage and the start of a family. Will the marriage last? How do I raise my kids to be responsible people? You turn to your parents for advice, and the first thing they tell you is that it’ll be all right.
“My parents taught us to be kind. Taught us the meaning of respect. Taught us to believe that just maybe we could be or do anything we wanted. They taught us to always care.
“I just never dreamed the word care would one day be connected to the word giver. I never thought the most rewarding job of my life would be caregiving. Especially for my family. Mom always said, no matter the situation being good or bad, happy or sad…it’ll be all right. No truer words were spoken, Mom. I can’t begin to explain to anyone the profound emptiness and loss I feel every second of every day because my partner in crime, our little stick of dynamite, my very best friend, my mom is no longer here by my side. But don’t worry, Mom, I was listening. You taught your lesson well and you’re right…everything will be all right.”
Published by Fulton Books, Karen Thiel’s book is a deeply personal story that initially began as an outlet to help the author cope with the challenges that life presented her. Bearing her very soul within the pages of her book, Thiel shares her story in the hopes that her readers will discover the ultimate truth that one’s actions and decisions make up one’s life and the impact one can leave behind on the world.
