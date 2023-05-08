Matt Gannaway’s Newly Released "The Darkness Lies" is a Thrilling Tale of Past Mistakes Come to Haunt the Present Day
“The Darkness Lies,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matt Gannaway, is a suspenseful story of six strangers who find themselves wrapped up in a dangerous event with a mysterious evil.
New York, NY, May 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Darkness Lies”: an exhilarating supernatural thriller. “The Darkness Lies” is the creation of published author Matt Gannaway, a dedicated husband and member of the Tennessee National Guard who holds a Bible degree from Liberty University where he graduated with honors.
Gannaway shares, “Six total strangers with dark pasts are all summoned on the same night to the same location—an old, mysterious mansion. Guided by the need to seek answers for their pasts, they blindly agree. But they quickly discover they aren’t alone in the seemingly abandoned manor. An ancient evil has trapped them inside. With no way of escape and no way of communicating with the outside world, the strangers are at the mercy of the evil that haunts them with their pasts. It won’t stop until it gets what it wants—destruction!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matt Gannaway’s new book will shock and delight the imagination as readers find themselves captivated by the events secreted away within the walls of a seemingly abandoned mansion.
Consumers can purchase “The Darkness Lies” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Darkness Lies,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
