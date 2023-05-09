Author Wallace Hall’s New Book, "Perceptions of a Black Man," Discusses How the Relationship Between White People and African Americans Started and How It Evolved
Recent release “Perceptions of a Black Man: The Struggle of African Americans and How African Americans, with the Help of Some White People, Changed America, Including a Look at the Relationship between African Americans, Police Officers, and Black Lives Matter Organization,” from Page Publishing author Wallace Hall, shows readers how the Founding Fathers undermined African Americans.
Wetumpka, AL, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Wallace Hall has completed his new book, “Perceptions of a Black Man: The Struggle of African Americans and How African Americans, with the Help of Some White People, Changed America, Including a Look at the Relationship between African Americans, Police Officers, and Black Lives Matter Organization”: a striking work that discusses how African Americans were able to overcome their subjugation, and it shows readers differences made after the election of President Obama, discussing some of the things he did as president. It also shows readers what Donald Trump did as president, and it discusses the challenges facing Joe Biden as president.
Author Wallace Hall is an African American man who lives and grew up in America, and he wants everyone to see the things he sees in America through the eyes of an old Black man. He shows you his vision of America and how the relationship between white people and Black people got started and evolved. African Americans were subjugated in America, and the author of this book tells you how they, with the help of some white people, changed America into a country where they are no longer subjugated.
Hall begins, “Black people in America, African Americans, have come a long way but still have a short way to go. It is good, however, if only in my eyes, for African Americans to understand where Black people started in this country to fully appreciate how far African Americans have come. The struggle remains, and through that struggle, African Americans, I believe, will help move this country toward a color-blind society.”
Hall continues, sharing, “White people helped African Americans change America, and I believe White people and African Americans will continue working together to change America into a color-blind society. This book also aims to make the reader see how police officers and the Black Lives Matter organization have factored into the relationship between White people and African Americans.”
Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "Perceptions of a Black Man: The Struggle of African Americans and How African Americans, with the Help of Some White People, Changed America, Including a Look at the Relationship between African Americans, Police Officers, and Black Lives Matter Organization" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
