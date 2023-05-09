Author Wallace Hall’s New Book, "Perceptions of a Black Man," Discusses How the Relationship Between White People and African Americans Started and How It Evolved

Recent release “Perceptions of a Black Man: The Struggle of African Americans and How African Americans, with the Help of Some White People, Changed America, Including a Look at the Relationship between African Americans, Police Officers, and Black Lives Matter Organization,” from Page Publishing author Wallace Hall, shows readers how the Founding Fathers undermined African Americans.