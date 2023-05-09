Author Angela Peacock’s New Book, "My Father's Demons: Book One," Tells the Story of the Author's Upbringing at the Hands of a Man Who Was Controlled by His Inner Demons

Recent release “My Father's Demons: Book One,” from Page Publishing author Angela Peacock, is the true story of the horrors witnessed by the author at a young age at the hands of her father, who allowed his inner demons and anger to control him. Despite the abusive examples set by her father, Peacock gives into the love and healing offered to her by Christ and embraces her heavenly Father.