Author Angela Peacock’s New Book, "My Father's Demons: Book One," Tells the Story of the Author's Upbringing at the Hands of a Man Who Was Controlled by His Inner Demons
Recent release “My Father's Demons: Book One,” from Page Publishing author Angela Peacock, is the true story of the horrors witnessed by the author at a young age at the hands of her father, who allowed his inner demons and anger to control him. Despite the abusive examples set by her father, Peacock gives into the love and healing offered to her by Christ and embraces her heavenly Father.
Mulberry, FL, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Angela Peacock has completed her new book, “My Father's Demons: Book One”: a gripping and poignant memoir that details the author’s experiences growing up with a father who allowed himself to be controlled by his demons and the physical and emotional toll it took on the author and her family.
Born in Tampa, Florida, to James Wilkins and Judy Lee, author Angela Peacock was raised in the small town of Plant City, Florida. Her love of fishing, exploring dirt roads, reading a book under the shade of a grandfather oak tree, and taking naps after church on Sunday can be attributed to the slow-paced life of the little town she grew up in—a place where everyone seems to know everyone, and they all love and revere God and country.
Angela always felt called to write, as if God was pouring into her soul and out through her fingertips every time she put pen to paper. Yet it wasn’t until now, after two failed marriages and a third being weighed in the balance, after the death of her mother, when her relationship with her children is strained and seemingly irreparable, when she is finally, solely dependent on Jehovah, that she has stepped into and embraced her calling to write.
“Every day, I am faced with a choice of whether or not I will be the person my DNA and life experiences dictate or if I will take on the characteristics my heavenly Father says I can have. Some days, the choice is easy. When life gives you rainbows and butterflies, it is easy to reflect the nature of the God of creation,” writes Peacock.
“Then there are other days—days when you are hurting—and it seems that the hurt will never end. All you want to do is lash out in response. It is at those times when I can hear Skip’s voice in my head, telling me to never be the one on the receiving side of pain. I can see his eyes burning through me, willing me to react the way he would. The ideas of revenge that fester are as innumerable as they are uniquely spiteful. The idea of forgiveness doesn’t even begin to enter into the equation unless I make the choice to deny my flesh, deny my sinful nature, or deny that ache for retribution.”
Peacock continues, “I will never know why my earthly father never surrendered to the love, forgiveness, mercy, or grace that was freely given to all, but I do know that I have made my choice. I only pray that those I have wronged will forgive me and know that I am still a work in progress and my love for them is unwavering along with my determination to continue to become more like my heavenly Father and less like my earthly one.”
Published by Page Publishing, Angela Peacock’s enthralling tale will keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each shocking twist and turn of the author’s story. Through her writings, Peacock hopes to connect with readers who have faced similar experiences and encourage them to let go of the anger and embrace their Heavenly Father and his unending love, allowing it to guide them through life’s most challenging moments.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Father's Demons: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Tampa, Florida, to James Wilkins and Judy Lee, author Angela Peacock was raised in the small town of Plant City, Florida. Her love of fishing, exploring dirt roads, reading a book under the shade of a grandfather oak tree, and taking naps after church on Sunday can be attributed to the slow-paced life of the little town she grew up in—a place where everyone seems to know everyone, and they all love and revere God and country.
Angela always felt called to write, as if God was pouring into her soul and out through her fingertips every time she put pen to paper. Yet it wasn’t until now, after two failed marriages and a third being weighed in the balance, after the death of her mother, when her relationship with her children is strained and seemingly irreparable, when she is finally, solely dependent on Jehovah, that she has stepped into and embraced her calling to write.
“Every day, I am faced with a choice of whether or not I will be the person my DNA and life experiences dictate or if I will take on the characteristics my heavenly Father says I can have. Some days, the choice is easy. When life gives you rainbows and butterflies, it is easy to reflect the nature of the God of creation,” writes Peacock.
“Then there are other days—days when you are hurting—and it seems that the hurt will never end. All you want to do is lash out in response. It is at those times when I can hear Skip’s voice in my head, telling me to never be the one on the receiving side of pain. I can see his eyes burning through me, willing me to react the way he would. The ideas of revenge that fester are as innumerable as they are uniquely spiteful. The idea of forgiveness doesn’t even begin to enter into the equation unless I make the choice to deny my flesh, deny my sinful nature, or deny that ache for retribution.”
Peacock continues, “I will never know why my earthly father never surrendered to the love, forgiveness, mercy, or grace that was freely given to all, but I do know that I have made my choice. I only pray that those I have wronged will forgive me and know that I am still a work in progress and my love for them is unwavering along with my determination to continue to become more like my heavenly Father and less like my earthly one.”
Published by Page Publishing, Angela Peacock’s enthralling tale will keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each shocking twist and turn of the author’s story. Through her writings, Peacock hopes to connect with readers who have faced similar experiences and encourage them to let go of the anger and embrace their Heavenly Father and his unending love, allowing it to guide them through life’s most challenging moments.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “My Father's Demons: Book One” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories