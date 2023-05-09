Author Adrian Maurice Jenkins’s New Book, "Criminal Confessions: What Goes on in the Mind of a Criminal?" is a Tribute to Some of the Most Deserved Icons of the Past
Recent release “Criminal Confessions: What Goes on in the Mind of a Criminal?” from Covenant Books author Adrian Maurice Jenkins, is a concise account of some of life’s most important issues, with the theme of the book being topics of crime, prison, and the judicial system.
Louise, MS, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Adrian Maurice Jenkins, a humble and God-fearing man, has completed his new book, “Criminal Confessions: What Goes on in the Mind of a Criminal?”: an eye-opening book that offers testimonies of those who, like the author, have had to learn a simple yet valuable lesson in life as a result of living many years behind bars.
Author Adrian Maurice Jenkins has since been released from prison for two years and currently resides in his hometown of Louise, Mississippi, and has now purchased his own home and continues his writing endeavors.
Jenkins writes, “This book has been constructed from a penological perspective, and because of this, it has been prepared with much patience and diligence. Its goal is to try and discourage others from making the same regrettable mistakes as so many of us have made, which led to us serving time as a result of those choices. It has been said that ‘A wise man will learn from other people mistakes, whereas a fool would fail to learn from his own mistakes.’ However, our past mistakes are good at times; they are how we learn, grow, and give us the experience we need in life because it is our past that enable us to draw from our ‘good and bad’ experiences when ministering to others. My purpose for such a book is to try and influence others to think before they act as to the long-term effect that any immoral action may cause further down the road. And my thanks go out to each of the men (who wish to remain anonymous) but yet have shared their stories for this purpose in part 1 of the book.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Adrian Maurice Jenkins’s new book offers an enlightening look into the lives of these individuals.
Readers can purchase “Criminal Confessions: What Goes on in the Mind of a Criminal?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
