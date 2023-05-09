Author Adrian Maurice Jenkins’s New Book, "Criminal Confessions: What Goes on in the Mind of a Criminal?" is a Tribute to Some of the Most Deserved Icons of the Past

Recent release “Criminal Confessions: What Goes on in the Mind of a Criminal?” from Covenant Books author Adrian Maurice Jenkins, is a concise account of some of life’s most important issues, with the theme of the book being topics of crime, prison, and the judicial system.