Author Chuck Olson’s New Book, "From Basement to Rose Garden," Invites Readers to Discover Why 18 Million is a Key Number in the Author’s Life and Its Larger Meaning
Recent release “From Basement to Rose Garden,” from Covenant Books author Chuck Olson, is a stirring memoir about a young boy who grew up without a father figure in his life. He and his mom struggled as best they could.
Calabash, NC, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chuck Olson, who grew up with a learning disability and lived in a basement with his mother who was determined to help him succeed, has completed his new book, “From Basement to Rose Garden”: an impactful memoir that shares the story of how the author persevered, struggling to make his dreams come true. The desire for success drove him to achieve in areas where he had no knowledge or formal education to obtain. His prayers were heard and answered.
Author Chuck Olson excelled in athletics and sales, founding and co-founding many businesses in a myriad of industries. He had to learn from scratch. The highlight of his business career was to be honored in person by the president and vice president in Washington, DC. This memoir will uncover the rest of the story.
Olson writes, “This memoir was started ten years ago. I now have the time and feel the need to do justice with this project. I’m ninety-one years old, sitting by the window in Calabash, North Carolina (known as the seafood capital of the world), looking at a six-foot alligator in the pond behind our home (we call it Chuck’s pond). It surrounds the par three signature hole of the golf course. To reach this green, one must cross Liz’s bridge as we call it. I still have most of my facilities, no gray hair, a hinged brace on my left knee, and drive with one hand. After forty-two moves, many years of struggles, hardships (learning experiences), and bruises, I have achieved my lifelong goal in a very interesting journey which I wish to share with you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chuck Olson’s new book allows readers to experience the author’s journey to success.
Readers can purchase “From Basement to Rose Garden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
All proceeds go to The Shriners Hospitals For Children and Masonic Home For Children.
Author Chuck Olson excelled in athletics and sales, founding and co-founding many businesses in a myriad of industries. He had to learn from scratch. The highlight of his business career was to be honored in person by the president and vice president in Washington, DC. This memoir will uncover the rest of the story.
Olson writes, “This memoir was started ten years ago. I now have the time and feel the need to do justice with this project. I’m ninety-one years old, sitting by the window in Calabash, North Carolina (known as the seafood capital of the world), looking at a six-foot alligator in the pond behind our home (we call it Chuck’s pond). It surrounds the par three signature hole of the golf course. To reach this green, one must cross Liz’s bridge as we call it. I still have most of my facilities, no gray hair, a hinged brace on my left knee, and drive with one hand. After forty-two moves, many years of struggles, hardships (learning experiences), and bruises, I have achieved my lifelong goal in a very interesting journey which I wish to share with you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chuck Olson’s new book allows readers to experience the author’s journey to success.
Readers can purchase “From Basement to Rose Garden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
All proceeds go to The Shriners Hospitals For Children and Masonic Home For Children.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories