Daniel M Yulo’s New Book, “Meeting SECURE: A SECURE Novel,” Follows Anthony Star & His Team as They Investigate a Rash of Crimes That Present a National Security Threat
Clarksboro, NJ, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Daniel M Yulo, a CPA and former director of finance, has completed his first book, “Meeting SECURE: A SECURE Novel”: a gripping and compelling story of an investigation into mysterious occurrences that may be tied to a top-secret mission from the past, and a potential terrorist plot.
For over forty years, author Daniel M Yulo has worked in the public and corporate finance industry for both small independent and large public companies. He graduated from Drexel University in 1973 and obtained his CPA license, which he still holds to this day. He has been a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants for forty years.
Dan retired from corporate life to spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren in South Jersey just a few miles from Philadelphia. There he spends his time writing while pursuing his longtime hobby of collecting Lionel trains. He has always been a voracious reader of fiction novels since high school and enjoys action or adventure thrillers the most. In addition to collecting trains, he plays the guitar and has a large collection of vinyl and digital music that he enjoys.
Yulo writes, “Someone is killing dolphins, the crew of a salvage ship is found murdered after a mysterious object is salvaged from the ocean floor, a computer analyst’s body washes ashore along the Potomac, and top-secret files have been downloaded from the national defense network. The FBI may have a mole and the NSA suspects the breach was an inside job. Both agencies call Anthony Star and his paramilitary investigators code named SECURE to solve the crimes. Star’s investigations uncover a Korean operative who is connected to the cases. When a key suspect is killed by a car bomb, Star puts his team into high gear.
“Could the mysterious object that was salvaged from the ocean floor be related to a top-secret mission sixty years ago? Is there a connection between the analyst’s death and the security breach? Could the Koreans be responsible, or do they have a more ominous plan? With time running short, Star will need all the skills and talents of his SECURE team, together with his state-of-the-art computer system to unravel the cases and find the terrorists before a catastrophe is unleashed in Washington.”
Published by Fulton Books, Daniel M Yulo’s book is the first installment in the author’s “SECURE” series and will take readers on an unforgettable and exhilarating thrill ride as Anthony Star inches closer to discovering the dark truth involving a terrorist threat. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Meeting SECURE” is a riveting page-turner that fans of the action-adventure genre won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Meeting SECURE: A SECURE Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
For over forty years, author Daniel M Yulo has worked in the public and corporate finance industry for both small independent and large public companies. He graduated from Drexel University in 1973 and obtained his CPA license, which he still holds to this day. He has been a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants for forty years.
Dan retired from corporate life to spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren in South Jersey just a few miles from Philadelphia. There he spends his time writing while pursuing his longtime hobby of collecting Lionel trains. He has always been a voracious reader of fiction novels since high school and enjoys action or adventure thrillers the most. In addition to collecting trains, he plays the guitar and has a large collection of vinyl and digital music that he enjoys.
Yulo writes, “Someone is killing dolphins, the crew of a salvage ship is found murdered after a mysterious object is salvaged from the ocean floor, a computer analyst’s body washes ashore along the Potomac, and top-secret files have been downloaded from the national defense network. The FBI may have a mole and the NSA suspects the breach was an inside job. Both agencies call Anthony Star and his paramilitary investigators code named SECURE to solve the crimes. Star’s investigations uncover a Korean operative who is connected to the cases. When a key suspect is killed by a car bomb, Star puts his team into high gear.
“Could the mysterious object that was salvaged from the ocean floor be related to a top-secret mission sixty years ago? Is there a connection between the analyst’s death and the security breach? Could the Koreans be responsible, or do they have a more ominous plan? With time running short, Star will need all the skills and talents of his SECURE team, together with his state-of-the-art computer system to unravel the cases and find the terrorists before a catastrophe is unleashed in Washington.”
Published by Fulton Books, Daniel M Yulo’s book is the first installment in the author’s “SECURE” series and will take readers on an unforgettable and exhilarating thrill ride as Anthony Star inches closer to discovering the dark truth involving a terrorist threat. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Meeting SECURE” is a riveting page-turner that fans of the action-adventure genre won’t want to miss.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Meeting SECURE: A SECURE Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories