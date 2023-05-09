Karen Adrian’s New Book, "A Life Remembered," Tells the Fascinating Story of a Young Irish Girl Who is Forced Into Servitude and Does All She Can to One Day Return Home
Laporte, IN, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Karen Adrian, a loving mother and grandmother who currently resides in La Porte, Indiana, with her husband, their two dogs, and their cat, has completed her most recent book, “A Life Remembered”: a profound story that follows a young girl who is forced into a life of slavery, and vows to be reunited one day with her family and return to her home in Ireland.
“My story, ‘A Life Remembered,’ is about a young Irish girl, Sloane McKenna, who, at the age of ten, is taken as an indentured servant. She must endure a life of slavery for ten years. She grows up knowing what it means not to have any control of her life. She is taken to America where she vows that one day she will survive to see Ireland and her family once again.”
Published by Fulton Books, Karen Adrian’s book is a compelling tale of bravery and courage in the face of adversity, as young Sloane perseveres through her trials in order to earn her freedom and her life back. Thought-provoking and character-driven, “A Life Remembered” is a spellbinding yarn that is sure to keep readers invested and on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Life Remembered" at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories