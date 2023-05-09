Dr. Muntasir Saad Omer Elfaki’s Newly Released "The Neurolinguistic Programming in the Holy Quran" is an Informative Study of Key Knowledge Found in the Quran
“The Neurolinguistic Programming in the Holy Quran: A Practical Program to Achieve Happiness in This World and the Hereafter,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Muntasir Saad Omer Elfaki is a scholarly discussion of neurolinguistic programming that will aids in deepening one’s understanding of how to improve one’s overall well-being.
Aurora, CO, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Neurolinguistic Programming in the Holy Quran: A Practical Program to Achieve Happiness in This World and the Hereafter”: a thought-provoking examination of key components to a happy life. “The Neurolinguistic Programming in the Holy Quran: A Practical Program to Achieve Happiness in This World and the Hereafter” is the creation of published author Dr. Muntasir Saad Omer Elfaki, an associate professor of communication who holds a PhD in Communication, Master’s Degree in Communication, and Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Public Relations.
Dr. Elfaki shares, “Let go of what is existing inside you (your subconscious mind) and achieve tranquility, happiness, and increase your faith in your God, define your destiny. That is the sole tried style of treatment of addiction and anxiety, depression, and stress such as nervousness, agitation, sleeplessness, irritability, and obsessive fears. It is positive thinking by creating a strong image for yourself, feeling great, happy, and enjoying the life that you deserve.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Muntasir Saad Omer Elfaki’s new book will challenge readers to a new level of self-awareness in their journey of personal development.
Consumers can purchase “The Neurolinguistic Programming in the Holy Quran: A Practical Program to Achieve Happiness in This World and the Hereafter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Neurolinguistic Programming in the Holy Quran: A Practical Program to Achieve Happiness in This World and the Hereafter,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Elfaki shares, “Let go of what is existing inside you (your subconscious mind) and achieve tranquility, happiness, and increase your faith in your God, define your destiny. That is the sole tried style of treatment of addiction and anxiety, depression, and stress such as nervousness, agitation, sleeplessness, irritability, and obsessive fears. It is positive thinking by creating a strong image for yourself, feeling great, happy, and enjoying the life that you deserve.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Muntasir Saad Omer Elfaki’s new book will challenge readers to a new level of self-awareness in their journey of personal development.
Consumers can purchase “The Neurolinguistic Programming in the Holy Quran: A Practical Program to Achieve Happiness in This World and the Hereafter” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Neurolinguistic Programming in the Holy Quran: A Practical Program to Achieve Happiness in This World and the Hereafter,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories