Dr. Muntasir Saad Omer Elfaki’s Newly Released "The Neurolinguistic Programming in the Holy Quran" is an Informative Study of Key Knowledge Found in the Quran

“The Neurolinguistic Programming in the Holy Quran: A Practical Program to Achieve Happiness in This World and the Hereafter,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Muntasir Saad Omer Elfaki is a scholarly discussion of neurolinguistic programming that will aids in deepening one’s understanding of how to improve one’s overall well-being.