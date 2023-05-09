Nancy Ehrenfeld’s Newly Released "Inspired: Book 1" is an Enjoyable Collection of Poetry Inspired by Various Times and Experiences Throughout a Life of Adventure
“Inspired: Book 1,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nancy Ehrenfeld, is an engaging arrangement of deeply personal poetry that will speak to the spirit and entertain the imagination.
Punta Gorda, FL, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Inspired: Book 1”: a delightful selection of poetic works that take readers to the heart of life, love, and faith. “Inspired: Book 1” is the creation of published author Nancy Ehrenfeld.
Ehrenfeld shares, “Words that come easily to the mind are usually inspired by something, someone, some memory, and so forth. Words that rhyme are the same. In this book are also many of those all of which are to be read, enjoyed, examined, and, hopefully, understood. When we pick up a book, we wonder what its content holds. Is it a mystery, a love story, a suspense? We want to find out what it is that the author wants us to know. By opening the cover of THIS book, you are opening up another world. Not only a world that was born of imagination but also a world with a solid foundation. One that unfolds the thoughts of your mind. And one that folds up the thoughts of your mind. Take your time reading these words as they flow along one by one. Take pleasure in realizing the plot, the climax, the conclusion, and most importantly, the truth! Travel through time. Grow with the writer until you both reach unimaginable heights. You might even see a connection to some of these stories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nancy Ehrenfeld’s new book shares a selection of poetry crafted by the author starting in the first half of 1965 and journeying through to Christmas of 2020.
Consumers can purchase “Inspired: Book 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Inspired: Book 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
