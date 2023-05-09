Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano’s Newly Released “Reading through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers” Offers Readers a Helpful Resource for Spiritual Rejuvenation
“Reading through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano, is an encouraging look into how studying the Bible helped one woman manage the challenges of the 2020 pandemic.
Bronx, NY, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Reading through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers”: an uplifting message of God’s love and the comfort an active prayer life can provide. “Reading through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers” is the creation of published author Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano, the founder of AppleofHisEye2020.com, a blog documenting her experience of reading through the Bible in one year. She is a New York State-certified schoolteacher, science department chairperson, and STEM director in a Catholic coeducational high school in the Bronx, New York. She earned both her master’s degree in school counseling and bachelor’s degree in psychology from Mercy College.
Fichter-Tulipano shares, “During quarantine, reading became a means of escape and reignited a deep passion for Bible study in Jennifer life. It was during this time that her blog, AppleofHisEye2020.com, was founded. The purpose of that blog, to document her experience of reading the Bible every day for one year, has evolved into this book.
“Jennifer prays that by sharing this experience with you, she will create a ripple effect in spreading the message to others, aiding God’s plan for His people and continuing Christ’s mission to reach others in every single city, in every single nation, every single day.
“In Reading through My Bible: Year 1; Pandemic Prayers, you will learn about the ways in which the power of prayer, developed through daily Bible reading, helped Jennifer through both the global health pandemic and personal crisis. Through Jennifer’s experience, you will be given opportunities for self-reflection on your individual walk with God as well as practical applications for reading through your Bible and studying specific scriptures in today’s demanding world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano’s new book brings readers a deeply personal account of life during the pandemic alongside a celebration of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Reading through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reading through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Fichter-Tulipano shares, “During quarantine, reading became a means of escape and reignited a deep passion for Bible study in Jennifer life. It was during this time that her blog, AppleofHisEye2020.com, was founded. The purpose of that blog, to document her experience of reading the Bible every day for one year, has evolved into this book.
“Jennifer prays that by sharing this experience with you, she will create a ripple effect in spreading the message to others, aiding God’s plan for His people and continuing Christ’s mission to reach others in every single city, in every single nation, every single day.
“In Reading through My Bible: Year 1; Pandemic Prayers, you will learn about the ways in which the power of prayer, developed through daily Bible reading, helped Jennifer through both the global health pandemic and personal crisis. Through Jennifer’s experience, you will be given opportunities for self-reflection on your individual walk with God as well as practical applications for reading through your Bible and studying specific scriptures in today’s demanding world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Fichter-Tulipano’s new book brings readers a deeply personal account of life during the pandemic alongside a celebration of God’s word.
Consumers can purchase “Reading through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reading through My Bible: Year 1 Pandemic Prayers,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories