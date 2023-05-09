Robin Wheeler-Hicks’s Newly Released "From Fear to Faith" is a Powerful Story of a Woman’s Journey Back to Christ
“From Fear to Faith,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robin Wheeler-Hicks, is a realistic look into the challenges of faith and personal growth that the author overcame through finding a deep connection with God.
Elizabeth, NJ, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “From Fear to Faith”: a compassionate message of hope for anyone facing similar temptations. “From Fear to Faith” is the creation of published author Robin Wheeler-Hicks.
Wheeler-Hicks shares, “This is not your ordinary Christian-girl story. I was told several years ago to write the book. It took me some years to be comfortable enough to write the words I did and many sleepless nights wondering, Was it too much?
“In reading this, my hope is that the pitfalls and messy lifestyle I once led won’t be your story. Read the journey my life has taken, but don’t judge me.
“God does get all the glory too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robin Wheeler-Hicks’s new book takes readers on an emotionally charged journey Wheeler-Hicks shares a potent and deeply personal memoir.
Consumers can purchase “From Fear to Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Fear to Faith,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
