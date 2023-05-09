Leonard Quick, M. Div.’s Newly Released "A Brief Study Guide for the Book of Revelation" is a Compelling Eschatological Study
“A Brief Study Guide for the Book of Revelation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leonard Quick, M. Div., is a helpful resource for anyone looking to learn key components of God’s word, whether they are new in the faith or firmly established.
Midville, GA, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Brief Study Guide for the Book of Revelation”: an informative study of key scripture. “A Brief Study Guide for the Book of Revelation” is the creation of published author Leonard Quick, M. Div., who graduated from Mercer University with a BA degree and from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary with an MDiv. Quick has pastored churches for fifty years and served with his wife of over sixty-eight years, Betty, as missionaries for two years with the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Together, he and his wife have three sons and a daughter, twelve grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren.
Quick shares, “The second coming of Jesus Christ draws closer with every tick of the clock. With every heartbeat, each person is closer to meeting the Lord face-to-face. The question at hand is, When will this occur? A more pressing question is, Are you, your family, and your church ready specifically?
“The purpose of the book of Revelation is to inform and prepare each person and church for the reality of the second coming. The purpose of this book is to inform, train, and prepare individuals and churches to engage the present culture with the gospel as we experience the radical effects of these long-prophesied end times.
“This book is written for those who know very little about the Bible or the Christian faith as well as for those who have followed Christ faithfully for decades. Jesus’ constant challenge in Scripture was and is ‘Be ready.’”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leonard Quick, M. Div.’s new book will challenge readers in a helpful and encouraging approach to learning what can be known from prophetic scripture.
Consumers can purchase “A Brief Study Guide for the Book of Revelation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Brief Study Guide for the Book of Revelation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
