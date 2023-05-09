Dr. Sandra Jenkins Cook’s Newly Released "Homeroom 109" is a Personal Look Into the Challenges and Blessings Surrounding an Educator’s Mission
“Homeroom 109,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Sandra Jenkins Cook, is an engaging autobiographical study that examines the personal experiences and testimonies of aiding staff and students alike in reclaiming their faith.
Harrisburg, PA, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Homeroom 109”: a heartfelt celebration of God’s wonders. “Homeroom 109” is the creation of published author Dr. Sandra Jenkins Cook, a dedicated wife and mother who received her Master of Education from Penn State University and went on to Temple University to acquire her Secondary Principal Certification and her Vocational Administrative Director Certification. Desiring continued education in Biblical study, Sandra acquired her Doctor of Ministry degree from the Colorado Theological Seminary.
Dr. Cook shares, “The miracles that took place in Homeroom 109 were astounding. Widespread student salvations, healings, and deliverance occurred. Spiritual battles were fought and won as school policies were changed to allow a Christian club and prayer at the flagpole. Even my fellow teachers, administrators, and other staff members were getting saved.
“What happened over those 16 years surpassed my wildest imaginations. The flames of revival began breaking out and engulfing everything around me.
“They say that God isn't allowed in America's public schools?
“Never believe what 'they' say...
“This is my story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sandra Jenkins Cook’s new book will captivate upcoming educators with a passion for encouraging students in all aspects of education and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Homeroom 109” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Homeroom 109,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Cook shares, “The miracles that took place in Homeroom 109 were astounding. Widespread student salvations, healings, and deliverance occurred. Spiritual battles were fought and won as school policies were changed to allow a Christian club and prayer at the flagpole. Even my fellow teachers, administrators, and other staff members were getting saved.
“What happened over those 16 years surpassed my wildest imaginations. The flames of revival began breaking out and engulfing everything around me.
“They say that God isn't allowed in America's public schools?
“Never believe what 'they' say...
“This is my story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Sandra Jenkins Cook’s new book will captivate upcoming educators with a passion for encouraging students in all aspects of education and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Homeroom 109” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Homeroom 109,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories