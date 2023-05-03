Rhonda Shear Returns to Screen as Teri in "The Throwback"
"The Throwback" by Mario Garcia to premiere in Tampa on May 3, 2023. Actress, entrepreneur and Tampa Bay local, Rhonda Shear, stars as Teri in this indie comedy.
Tampa, FL, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Longtime actress, comedian and woman-empowering entrepreneur Rhonda Shear is back on screen this week in a full-length feature film by Mario Garcia and Michael Alfieri. This must-see indie comedy stars Justina Machado from “Jane the Virgin,” Will Sasso from “Mad TV,” Bobby Lee from “Magnum P.I.” and Michelle Randolph from “1923” alongside “USA: Up All Night” hostess Rhonda Shear. “The Throwback” explores the humor in life, work, aging and love all wrapped up in a cozy blanket of nostalgia.
Rhonda’s character, Teri, is all zen vibes, Gyokuro tea, incense swirls and crystal gazing... until she sees something she wants. As an advertising executive and always-on-the-prowl cougar, Teri is looking for a date and the chance to land some large accounts with her newest hire. The film follows a couple battling mid-life crises with all the comedy and stress that comes with aging together.
“The Throwback” was shot in and around Tampa Bay, Florida, where Rhonda now lives with her husband and many chihuahuas. Rhonda Shear may be in the bra business these days, but she is always ready to take on any roles Jennifer Coolidge is unavailable for. She has been thrilled to see directors embracing themes that address aging and finally casting actors of all ages. Rhonda personally continues to push for a more inclusive world through her award-winning intimate apparel line, her new local production studio, and by picking up fun roles like this one.
Of the film, Rhonda says:
“We all go through stages in a relationship where it seems like we are stuck. That’s what this film is about. My advice is to always keep it fun, no matter how hard life can get. What’s stopping you from being sexy at sixty? Date your partner!”
The Throwback premieres this Wednesday, May 3 at 7p.m. at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St.
Rhonda’s character, Teri, is all zen vibes, Gyokuro tea, incense swirls and crystal gazing... until she sees something she wants. As an advertising executive and always-on-the-prowl cougar, Teri is looking for a date and the chance to land some large accounts with her newest hire. The film follows a couple battling mid-life crises with all the comedy and stress that comes with aging together.
“The Throwback” was shot in and around Tampa Bay, Florida, where Rhonda now lives with her husband and many chihuahuas. Rhonda Shear may be in the bra business these days, but she is always ready to take on any roles Jennifer Coolidge is unavailable for. She has been thrilled to see directors embracing themes that address aging and finally casting actors of all ages. Rhonda personally continues to push for a more inclusive world through her award-winning intimate apparel line, her new local production studio, and by picking up fun roles like this one.
Of the film, Rhonda says:
“We all go through stages in a relationship where it seems like we are stuck. That’s what this film is about. My advice is to always keep it fun, no matter how hard life can get. What’s stopping you from being sexy at sixty? Date your partner!”
The Throwback premieres this Wednesday, May 3 at 7p.m. at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St.
Contact
Creative Crane, LLCContact
Marie Crane
727-480-6407
https://creativecranellc.com
Marie Crane
727-480-6407
https://creativecranellc.com
Categories