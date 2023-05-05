Good-Vibes.TV Tackles Ageism in Season 3: New Age Streaming TV Talk Show Interviews a Self-Defined “Recycled Teenager”

Self-defined "Recycled Teenager" enters a bikini contest at 69 challenging current thoughts about age. Thomesa Lydon, a Real Estate Specialist for Seniors, has a mindset that she's having fun till she's done. She's on a mission to redefine how society looks at aging.