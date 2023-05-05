Good-Vibes.TV Tackles Ageism in Season 3: New Age Streaming TV Talk Show Interviews a Self-Defined “Recycled Teenager”
Self-defined "Recycled Teenager" enters a bikini contest at 69 challenging current thoughts about age. Thomesa Lydon, a Real Estate Specialist for Seniors, has a mindset that she's having fun till she's done. She's on a mission to redefine how society looks at aging.
Odessa, FL, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Streaming TV talk show, Good-Vibes.TV, features Thomesa Lydon, a self-defined “Recycled Teenager” who at age 69 decided to compete in a bikini contest. Thomesa says, “At age 69, I’m just a ‘Recycled Teenager’ keeping it fun till I’m done!” In this episode, Thomesa lists the 3 keys to a successful life and shares why she is a Real Estate Specialist for Seniors. Viewers can get instructions on how to download a Free PDF of Lydon’s Book “SMART LIVING for Seniors; How to Make the Best of the Rest.”
Viewers can watch this episode at: https://tinyurl.com/GVTVThomesa. Watch all episodes of Good-Vibes.TV by going to www.Good-Vibes.TV or www.youtube.com/@raiseyourvibeandthrive.
Two years ago, Executive Producer/Host Lesley Klein was inspired to produce a talk show which explores all the ways a person can raise their vibration (frequency) and thrive. In her 35- to 50-minute programs, she has interviewed experts in the fields of Jin Shin Jyutsu (aka JSJ), Ikebana, Quantum Emotional Healing, Nature & Sustainability, Emotional Liberation, Confident Manifesting and more.
Lesley Klein is a successful entrepreneur for over 28 years and contributing author in three International Best Selling books. She was recognized as a 2022 Woman of Worth winner and was the founder/operator of an award-winning metaphysical bookstore, called Oak Trail Books, in Florida for 16 years. For 9 years she owned/operated a new age cafe, called The Witch’s Brew, also in Florida.
