HCCI 20th Annual "Let Us Break Bread Together" 2023 Awards Gala
The Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement, Inc. (HCCI), the premiere coalition committed to the holistic revitalization of Harlem, presents their 20th Annual Awards Gala - “Expanding our Mission: Harlem and Beyond,” Thursday, May 18, 2023.
New York, NY, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- This extraordinary event celebrates the amazing trailblazers, who have contributed to raising, revitalizing and restoring the community of Harlem. The gala will be held at Marina del Rey, located at 1 Marina Drive, Throgs Neck, NY 10465, against the backdrop of the Whitestone Bridge, providing stunning waterfront views in the heart of the East River.
The 2023 honorees combine the extraordinary strength and reinvention of a legend with the heart and soul of a humanitarian. They each have chartered their own paths and created new roads for countless others to follow. This esteemed honoree cohort includes: Rev. Dr. John L. Scott - HCCI founding board member and Pastor Emeritus at St. John’s Baptist Church, Thomas N. Decaro - Co-founder and President of Benchmark Title Agency, Dr. Patricia Ramsey - President of Medgar Evers College, Dr. Ash Tewari - Chair of Urology, Mount Sinai Health System, and Dr. Pernessa Seele - Founder and CEO of Balm in Gilead.
The special keynote speaker is Alvin L. Bragg Jr. Esq - Manhattan, 37th District Attorney and son of Harlem, who has served as both a state and federal prosecutor, and spent more than two decades fighting to make our community safer and our criminal justice system more equitable.
The ceremony will also feature the presentation of the Community Builder Award, granted to St. Luke Baptist Church for serving as a beacon of light hope, and strength in the community. It will also feature special music performances by singer, songwriter Brian Owens, hailed by Rolling Stone as a “vibrant soul singer” who “bridges a racial and generational divide,” and saxophonist and Jazz, R&B and hip-hop ingénue, singer, songwriter Ashley Keiko.
About HCCI:
Harlem Congregations for Community Improvement, Inc. (HCCI) is committed to the holistic revitalization of Harlem. We provide economic development and empowerment opportunities to help Harlem residents rebuild and sustain their community.
Founded in 1986, HCCI is a coalition of inter-faith congregations that have implemented a comprehensive portfolio of programs to provide affordable housing and safe streets, offer opportunities for individuals and groups to become and remain economically independent, increase healthcare literacy and the access to healthcare, and administer substantive educational programs for adults and young people.
For more information on the HCCI 20th Annual "Let Us Break Bread Together" 2023 Awards Gala, HCCI press materials, or for interviews, please email Shelly McAdoo at info@eventstics.com.
Contact
Shelly McAdoo
312-601-2626
www.eventstics.com
