Don Key gets Fancy
Don Key Now Offers a Variety of Fancy Diamond Cuts
Los Angeles, CA, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Don Key today announced a variety of new fancy diamond cut offerings, a new series of assortments from the traditional round is a huge step and offers a new way for customers to design and order. The new fancy shapes include but are not limited to princess, oval, marquee, pear, emerald, baguette, and more.
"We now offer a verity of new shapes including princess, oval, marquee, pear, emerald, baguette, and more," says Super Ahmad, owner & founder of at www.Donkey.La
"We're pretty thrilled about the new offerings and excited to get our customers what they've been asking for."
Features and benefits of fancy shapes include:
New cuts
Same day service
One-stop shop
New cuts will be available starting immediately, at $150 per carat. For more information on our new cuts, visit www.donkey.la or call (213)290-6636.
About the Company: Los Angeles based wholesale company that specializes in the supply & distribution of 100% natural mined and real lab grown (CVD & HPHT) melee, pointers, and certified diamonds.
Contact
Super Ahmad
213-290-6636
www.donkey.la
