Future Electronics Montreal Headquarters Goes Green
Future Electronics is implementing eco-friendly changes at its Montreal office in an effort to reduce waste and increase sustainability.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is taking significant strides to reduce waste at its Canadian headquarters in Pointe-Claire.
As of May 1st, 2023, employees will be required to bring their own coffee mugs to use in the office. Every floor at Future Electronics HQ has multiple coffee stations where employees can fuel up throughout the day. Coffee and tea will still be served, however, disposable cups will no longer be provided. Employees can continue enjoying this special perk using their own mug or thermos.
Future Electronics has also assembled a Green Team, a group of employees who are passionate about our earth and environment. The Green Team has numerous sustainable initiatives planned for 2023 including:
- Regeneration Stations: a multi-bin system for organic waste, recycling (paper, plastic, glass, and metal), and food compost. The use of this system will facilitate recycling and composting, and discourage mixing waste in landfill-bound single bins.
- Composting: When materials such as lunch leftovers, fruit cores, and tea bags are composted, they add nutrients back to the soil, divert methane emissions, and improve the soil's water retention capacity. Composting keeps food waste out of landfills.
- Replacing single-use plastics in the office, such as plastic cutlery, with eco-friendly alternatives, such as silverware.
- Evaluating packing materials used in the distribution centers and switching to eco-friendly (biodegradable or made with recycled materials) packaging when possible.
This series of changes, requiring minimal effort from individual employees, will add up to significant positive environmental impact. These efforts stem from a global corporate strategy to reduce waste and contribute to a greener planet.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
