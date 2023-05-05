Author Fielding Tucker’s New Book, "'Snippy' Promise Made, Promise Kept," is a Gripping Story of a Young Soldier Experiencing the Worst of World War II

New release “'Snippy' Promise Made, Promise Kept,” from Newman Springs Publishing, by author Fielding Tucker, is the story about WWII battles that raged from the mountains of Italy through the battlefields of France and Germany, and the fulfillment of a soldier’s promise to someday return to the battlefields of WWII and honor his fallen comrades who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.