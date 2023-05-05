Author Fielding Tucker’s New Book, "'Snippy' Promise Made, Promise Kept," is a Gripping Story of a Young Soldier Experiencing the Worst of World War II
New release “'Snippy' Promise Made, Promise Kept,” from Newman Springs Publishing, by author Fielding Tucker, is the story about WWII battles that raged from the mountains of Italy through the battlefields of France and Germany, and the fulfillment of a soldier’s promise to someday return to the battlefields of WWII and honor his fallen comrades who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Natchez, MS, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “'Snippy' Promise Made, Promise Kept,” a gripping story about Fielding Tucker, a highly decorated WWII soldier who entered the armed forces at age eighteen to begin a journey through the battlefields Italy and Europe, experiencing far more than he anticipated and gaining memories that would never fade during his tour of service.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Fielding Tucker’s harrowing recollections follow his journey through the battlefields of Europe. After training with fifty-nine other soldiers, they joined the battle for Italy with an amphibious landing at Anzio, later pushing through to Rome where Fielding and a select group of GIs were allowed an audience with Pope Pius XII during the liberation of Rome.
After the 36th Division’s amphibious D-Day invasion of France, the Division became part of the Seventh Army utilizing every technique of training to survive battles and continue the push towards Germany. By the end of the war only a few of the original 59 soldiers that accompanied Fielding from training through the battlefields of Italy, France and Germany would survive.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “'Snippy' Promise Made, Promise Kept,” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243- 8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Fielding Tucker’s harrowing recollections follow his journey through the battlefields of Europe. After training with fifty-nine other soldiers, they joined the battle for Italy with an amphibious landing at Anzio, later pushing through to Rome where Fielding and a select group of GIs were allowed an audience with Pope Pius XII during the liberation of Rome.
After the 36th Division’s amphibious D-Day invasion of France, the Division became part of the Seventh Army utilizing every technique of training to survive battles and continue the push towards Germany. By the end of the war only a few of the original 59 soldiers that accompanied Fielding from training through the battlefields of Italy, France and Germany would survive.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “'Snippy' Promise Made, Promise Kept,” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243- 8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories