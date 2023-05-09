Author Andrew B. Louis’s New Book, "Tough Choices," is a Compelling Story of the Ways in Which One's Decisions Have the Power to Forever Impact the Course of Their Life

Recent release “Tough Choices,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Andrew B. Louis, tells the thrilling story of Jim and Vanessa, a young couple who are faced with three important decisions they'll have to make regarding their future prospects and who will succeed Vanessa's father as the leader of her family's business after he steps down.