Author Andrew B. Louis’s New Book, "Tough Choices," is a Compelling Story of the Ways in Which One's Decisions Have the Power to Forever Impact the Course of Their Life
Recent release “Tough Choices,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Andrew B. Louis, tells the thrilling story of Jim and Vanessa, a young couple who are faced with three important decisions they'll have to make regarding their future prospects and who will succeed Vanessa's father as the leader of her family's business after he steps down.
New York, NY, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Andrew B. Louis has completed his new book, “Tough Choices”: a fascinating tale that follows a young couple who are forced to make a difficult decision regarding their career that will have a lasting impact on both their personal lives and their relationships with their extended family, as well as the future of their children. His other published works include “Seven Miracles to Save the World,” “A Crooked Few,” “Operation Kovesh,” “The Shadow Experts,” “Below the Surface,” “The Crypto Trap,” “Escaping the Bear,” and “Glitter and Smoke.”
After a successful forty-year business career that took him literally around the globe, author Andrew B. Louis retired to focus on his passion for writing. Originally sharing drafts of novels only with friends and family, he was encouraged to offer them to a broader audience. Andrew is quite esoteric in his choice of topics: always fictional but with believable real-life situations, some based on personal experience, others simply imagined. A researcher at heart, Andrew includes many details from his research of places and things, but he never pretends to reflect actual realities. For this, the reader must decide: is this real or imagined?
Andrew writes, “An enterprising young man marries an unpretentious and discreet heiress. Both are determined to succeed in their respective careers, capitalizing on their skills, drives, hard work, and strong marriage which provides harmony in their lives, rather than become trust babies. Yet several issues will intrude on what would be for many other couples their tranquility. They are confronted with at least three critical choices.
“The heiress’s family company, currently run by her father, following in the footsteps of three prior generations, will need direction when her father wants or needs to retire. Her siblings are not in the running, having chosen fields of endeavors that do not prepare them for these responsibilities. The family hates the idea of having to entrust an outsider with the reins. Will she be willing to abandon her own promising career?
“Her husband would also make a perfectly good choice. However, his career has taken him on overseas assignments. He has been very successful in each of them, but there is no apparent direct route for him to take over without abandoning his own career. To make matters more complicated, he may be the first in his industry to realize that managing the wealth of families and individuals requires a tailored approach, which his own employer does not at present utilize. Will he be able to make the right choices?
“Finally, they both realize that their three children will eventually need more stability in their lives after having bounced from one place to another for ten years or so. Where will they find that stability? Will it help their parents get closer to their mother’s family or will it make things harder?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Andrew B. Louis’s enthralling tale will leave readers spellbound as they follow Jim and Vanessa and their attempts to navigate the difficult choices that lay ahead of them, and what their choices will mean for their family’s future. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, this poignant tale will keep readers invested and on the edge of their seats right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Tough Choices” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
