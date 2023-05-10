Author Tori Puzzlewood’s New Book, "Accept What Happens," is the Author’s Story of Her Time Going Through High School
Recent release “Accept What Happens,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Tori Puzzlewood, is the written down recollections of a high school Puzzlewood and all her experiences throughout, both good and bad.
New York, NY, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tori Puzzlewood has completed her new book, “Accept What Happens”: a thought provoking look at the mind of a teenage girl entering high school for the first time, experiencing all of the situations and changes that people rarely tell you about from friendships starting and ending, depression and happiness, sexuality and romance, and more, all of which she wrote down in her to express herself.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tori Puzzlewood’s insightful tale follows the author’s journey through this tumultuous time in her life, she cataloged it all and through those years she learned that in life sometimes things happen to you, people come and go in your life, and above all it isn’t easy, but at the end of the day that’s alright because everybody goes through things, everybody has a story, and this is hers.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Accept What Happens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Tori Puzzlewood’s insightful tale follows the author’s journey through this tumultuous time in her life, she cataloged it all and through those years she learned that in life sometimes things happen to you, people come and go in your life, and above all it isn’t easy, but at the end of the day that’s alright because everybody goes through things, everybody has a story, and this is hers.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Accept What Happens” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories