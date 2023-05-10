Author Jason Arnold Brown’s New Book "Knowledge Easily Acquired to Know How Your Court System Works" is Designed to Help Readers Grasp Their Legal Opportunities in Court
Recent release “Knowledge Easily Acquired to Know How Your Court System Works,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jason Arnold Brown, is an eye-opening look at the often-complicated legal system in America in order to help readers make more informed decisions when it comes to their legal recourse.
Sumter, SC, May 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jason Arnold Brown has completed his new book, “Knowledge Easily Acquired to Know How Your Court System Works”: an insightful read to help break down complex legal strategies to serve as guidelines to help readers make informed decisions within their lives with the help of experienced legal counsel.
“Here’s a fast-track way to learn the knowledge of the court system in South Carolina,” writes Brown. “You’ll find out through this book that law is easily learned with the necessary books to prevail in the courts.
“Don’t miss out on learning the law in general from someone who went through the criminal justice system prevailing in helping individuals file necessary motions to maneuver through South Carolina courts and also getting cases reversed and remanded for less time so individuals can get their freedom back.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jason Arnold Brown’s enlightening tale is an invaluable tool to navigating the often-confusing world of laws and the court system, providing readers with the opportunity to understand their best course of action with the advice and guidance of legal counsel. Easy to follow and digest, Brown shares his knowledge and courtroom experience to grant readers a lifeline and fully comprehend all of their different legal options.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Knowledge Easily Acquired to Know How Your Court System Works” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Here’s a fast-track way to learn the knowledge of the court system in South Carolina,” writes Brown. “You’ll find out through this book that law is easily learned with the necessary books to prevail in the courts.
“Don’t miss out on learning the law in general from someone who went through the criminal justice system prevailing in helping individuals file necessary motions to maneuver through South Carolina courts and also getting cases reversed and remanded for less time so individuals can get their freedom back.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jason Arnold Brown’s enlightening tale is an invaluable tool to navigating the often-confusing world of laws and the court system, providing readers with the opportunity to understand their best course of action with the advice and guidance of legal counsel. Easy to follow and digest, Brown shares his knowledge and courtroom experience to grant readers a lifeline and fully comprehend all of their different legal options.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Knowledge Easily Acquired to Know How Your Court System Works” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories