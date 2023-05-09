Author Jenny Erkfritz Sansom’s New Book, "Healing with Gemstones," is a Poignant Guide for Those Seeking Alternative Healing Methods to Work in Addition to Medication
Recent release “Healing with Gemstones,” from Page Publishing author Jenny Erkfritz Sansom, is a riveting look at how, in addition to medicine, gemstones can be a powerful tool to aid in one's recovery from a wide variety of diseases. With years of gemology knowledge, Sansom goes through each illness and lists which gemstones can help combat it, and the properties of each individual stone.
Clarkston, MI, May 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jenny Erkfritz Sansom, who has spent most of her life in Michigan and has been making jewelry for pleasure and healing for over twenty years now, has completed her new book, “Healing with Gemstones”: an eye-opening guide to understanding how one can utilize certain gemstones and find healing and restoration from nearly any ailment or affliction in addition to medicine.
“‘Healing with Gemstones’ is a compiled manual that shows you what gemstones can be used to assist in healing. God said that he has ‘given us everything we need to heal ourselves.’ The gemstones are not to replace medicine but to assist with the healing process,” writes Sansom.
“Every chemical that is on this planet is in our bodies, and when we start having problems (pains, etc.), it is usually because, as we age, our bodies start losing some of these chemicals. Wearing the gemstones puts the needed chemicals back in our bodies gently.”
Sansom continues, “There are four sections in the book. Section 1 is on the ailments and the gemstones that may help. Section 2 is the gemstones, their countries of origin, and their properties. Section 3 is on the chakras and shaman stones. Section 4 is healing gemstones for pets.
“I hope you find this book interesting and helpful.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jenny Erkfritz Sansom’s intriguing work began years ago when the author developed a love of gemstones while mining for them with her brother as children, which resulted in a passion for rocks and gemology.
After years of crafting healing jewelry and learning all there is to know about how gemstones can influence one’s health, Sansom shares her depth of knowledge in the hopes of helping others find freedom from their pains and illnesses by adding yet another tool to their arsenal for health.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Healing with Gemstones” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
