Author Jenny Erkfritz Sansom’s New Book, "Healing with Gemstones," is a Poignant Guide for Those Seeking Alternative Healing Methods to Work in Addition to Medication

Recent release “Healing with Gemstones,” from Page Publishing author Jenny Erkfritz Sansom, is a riveting look at how, in addition to medicine, gemstones can be a powerful tool to aid in one's recovery from a wide variety of diseases. With years of gemology knowledge, Sansom goes through each illness and lists which gemstones can help combat it, and the properties of each individual stone.