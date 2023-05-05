The Rug Company Achieves Butterfly Mark Certification
The Rug Company, the biggest importer of rugs from Nepal, combine artisan craftsmanship with a passion to deliver ethical and environmentally conscious design. The Rug Company have achieved Butterfly Mark certification for their continuous improvement in embedding measurable, sustainability practice across its business operations.
London, United Kingdom, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Founded on the belief that luxury is determined through respect for craftsmanship, community and creative design, The Rug Company take a modern approach while celebrating age-old techniques with sustainability in mind.
In order to achieve the Butterfly Mark, companies must achieve a minimum of 50% in each area of assessment: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG). The Rug Company achieved 56% in Environment, 78% in Social and 59% in Governance, and excelling in the following areas:
Sustainable sourcing: The Rug Company champion and support of Nepal’s proud tradition of ethical Tibetan weaving through its code of conduct, ensuring workers have freedom of association, workers are provided living wage as well as safe working conditions- not excessive working hours, no discrimination, harsh or inhumane treatment. As additional validation that no child or forced labour is used in their production The Rug Company have been members of Goodweave since 2007.
Water management: Recognising water management as key priority, The Rug Company work with manufacturing partners who are ISO 9001 certified and have invested in Zero Discharge Water management systems reducing its environmental footprint for water use. To control the impact of organic colorants and pigment composition on health and the environment only yarn colorants that comply with Ecologoicla and Toxicological Association for Dyes (ETAD) are used. Going further to protect the ecosystem the operate in and ensure the highest standards, bi-annual testing of water at dyeing and washing centres takes place with a clear remedial process in place should it be required.
People management: Utilising platforms such as Percipio, The Rug Company train and upskill their employees, with mandatory training such as unconscious bias as well as providing broader resource including management training or excel shortcuts, to support the team in their day-to-day roles. In addition, The Rug Company have implemented a formal performance process providing all employees receive feedback which is used to provide guidance on career development and clear personal goals. With a team of over 100, all company policies and procedures are documents in a handbook which staff can easily access.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification that verifies for consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“We are proud to certify The Rug Company with the Butterfly Mark for embedding sustainability throughout the business. The combination of considered design, and a thriving weaving community of craftsmen and women in Tibet are at the heart of their business success. The Rug Company teams are working tirelessly to ensure that sustainability practices and ESG metrics are embedded in every department of the business.” - Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“Receiving the Butterfly Mark accreditation is a momentous achievement for The Rug Company and is a testament to our unwavering dedication to sustainability. This milestone does by no means signify the end of our journey with Positive Luxury. We remain fully committed to upholding the highest standard of ESG+ and to continually evaluate our efforts.” - James Seuss, CEO of The Rug Company
Other luxury brands that have been awarded the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, The Rug Company commits to exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
