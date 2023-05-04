Durante Rentals, LLC Acquires Assets of Iron Source, LLC
This strategic relationship will enable Durante Rentals to continue building a regional network of equipment rental, sales and service for its expanded customer base.
New Rochelle, NY, May 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Durante Rentals, LLC a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced today it has acquired the assets of Delaware-based Iron Source, LLC, a leading independent equipment rental provider and dealer. The acquisition will expand Durante Rentals’ scale in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Iron Source owners Chess Hedrick and Wyatt Wiggins will remain the day-to-day managers of the business, which will maintain its current branding. All employees will be joining the Durante Rentals team.
“When we met with the Iron Source team, we found many common synergies between the two organizations and decided to join forces to enable both our organizations to deliver world-class products and service capabilities, while continuing to offer exceptional customer service,” said Kenneth Cockrill, CEO Durante Rentals.
“We’re excited to join the Durante Rentals team, as we’ll be able to expand our fleet and add resources to the business, enabling us to expand our footprint at a much faster rate,” said Chess Hedrick, Iron Source. “Equally important is that our company values are aligned, and our mutual investment in our employees and their safety is paramount.”
About Durante Rentals
Since 2009, Durante Rentals has been the most dependable name in construction equipment rentals. Durante Rentals’ geographic footprint is continually expanding with locations throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. Durante rents and sells equipment to a wide range of customers working in general construction, facilities maintenance, civil construction, homebuilding, structural engineering, entertainment, and government. Durante Rentals is currently #73 on the RER 100 and a 7-time INC. 5000 Hall of Fame award winner. For more information about Durante Rentals, visit duranterentals.com or call 1-800-DURANTE or 914-699-6969.
Durante Rentals is backed by Clairvest Group Inc., a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $3.3 billion of capital under management based in Toronto, Canada.
