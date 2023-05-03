FPC is Recognized by Forbes as One of America’s Best Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms of 2023
FPC Ranked in the Top 10 in the Executive Recruiting Firm Category
Lake Sucess, NY, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, has once again been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firm and Best Professional Recruiting Firm for 2023. FPC has been ranked #9 (up from #20 last year) in the Executive Recruiting category and #11 (up from #17 last year) in the Professional Recruiting category and this is the first time FPC has been ranked in the top 10 in the Executive Recruiting Firm category. This esteemed award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 3, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.
“I am elated that once again Forbes has recognized FPC as one of America’s Best Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms. FPC earned a spot as one of the top 10 Executive Recruiting Firms for the first time, a testament to our franchisees and recruiters’ professionalism, resilience, and dedication. FPC’s success is rooted in our unwavering commitment to the company’s main value: ‘It’s All About the People.’ We prioritize human connection while expanding our digital footprint through technology to connect top talent with our clients,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC.
The America’s Best Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms 2023 rankings are based on an independent survey of peers and clients. Over 36,400 recruiters and 9,200 hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year’s survey. Only 1% of nominees were awarded placements on the Forbes lists, and FPC has been honored for the 6th consecutive year.
FPC continues to expand their national presence by opening 10 new franchised search firms in the last year and hiring new recruiters in targeted locations across the country.
For more information, please visit www.fpcnational.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Search Firm in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Contact:
Anny Barrad
FPC National
Abarrad@fpcnational.com
516-647-4554
