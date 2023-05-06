Industry Leaders Join Forces: Versasec Credential Management Company Partners with Leading Cryptographic Solutions Provider certSIGN
Stockholm, Sweden, May 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Versasec, a leader in highly secure identity and access management software, announces new technology partnership with certSIGN, a major developer of cryptographic solutions in Europe, recognized at European level. Together, their joint solution brings a unique offering to deploy PKI-based MFA for government agencies and institutions. New and existing customers are able to download an evaluation version of Versasec credential management version 6.7, which includes the certSIGN integration.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with certSIGN, a leading developer and provider of cryptographic solutions and trust services in Romania. With their proven expertise and recognition from government entities in Romania and beyond, our joint solution will provide a unique offering to deploy PKI-based MFA for government entities. Together, we are bringing the best of both worlds to offer a powerful and secure credential management solution,” stated William Houry, VP of Sales at Versasec. In a world where it is common practice to rely on passwords, PKI-based MFA will provide significantly higher security levels for the most hacked access points in organizations, users and devices.
“Over the past years, certSIGN has managed to build a relevant position in the Romanian IT&C landscape and, based on the skills of the team and the PKI products developed by the company, has successfully accessed foreign markets, providing high quality solutions. The partnership with Versasec, the Swedish provider specialized in credential management software solutions, opens the way to provide complete turn key solutions that cover all smart cards and credentials lifecycle thanks to the integration of Versasec vSEC:CMS with certSIGN certification authority – certSAFE CA,” emphasized Nicolae Ghibu, Chief Commercial Officer at certSIGN.
The integrated solution provides a fully secured MFA, starting with issuing the digital credentials (digital certificates for electronic signature, data encryption and authentication to IT systems), insertion of the digital credentials into smart cards, issuing the smart cards to their end users, centralized and decentralized (self service) management of the credentials and smartcards during their life cycle, until the decommissioning of the smart cards and corresponding credentials.
About certSIGN
certSIGN, a major developer of cryptographic solutions in Europe, is a qualified trust service provider complying with the requirements of eIDAS Regulation. certSIGN develops PKI software for the management of digital certificates, data encryption and creation of electronic signatures, including cloud electronic signatures. certSIGN also runs projects in the field of digital identity, trust services and cyber security in over 20 countries.
Follow certSIGN on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook or keep in touch with the latest achievements on www.certsign.ro.
