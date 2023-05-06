Lee England Jr. Takes It to the Next Level with Euphoric, Electric and Passionate R&b/Soul Single "Anything"
Brooklyn, NY, May 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lee England Jr., the multi-talented and accomplished Violinist, is set to release his new single "Anything" on May 12th, 2023. The single marks his debut as a vocalist and songwriter, and it promises to be a hit amongst R&B and Neo-Soul fans.
"Anything" is an emotionally charged love song that showcases Lee England Jr.'s silky smooth vocals and superb songwriting skills. The single is a beautiful blend of downtempo production and lush instrumentation that creates a captivating and euphoric atmosphere for listeners.
In a recent interview, Lee England Jr. shared his excitement about the upcoming release, saying, "I'm thrilled to be releasing my single 'Anything.' It's a reflection of my personal experiences and my passion for music. It's finally happening - after many years of work of establishing a very successful career as a Violinist. I'm ready to share my vocal singer/songwriter side and release all of my music to the world."
"Anything" is a single that transcends genres and is sure to be a hit amongst all music lovers. With its powerful harmonies, lush instrumentation, and captivating lyrics, the single has all the makings of a chart-topping hit.
Lee England Jr.'s debut single is a testament to his incredible talent and versatility as an artist. With his soulful vocals and superb songwriting skills, he is poised to take the music industry by storm.
About Lee England Jr.
Lee England Jr., an Illinois native, is a classically trained violinist and composer who makes the extraordinary seem simple. With a firm grasp on his artistic approach, he molds and shapes songs into an expression of virtuosity that has earned him the name, "The Soul Violinist." His heartfelt sound evokes emotion and captures the ear immediately.
In his hometown of Waukegan, he was exposed to the violin at the age of 6. After many years of study, he earned three music degrees (BS -Music Ed, BS -Audio Engineering, BA -Violin Performance) from Southern Illinois University. His passion for music, technical grasp and discipline made it possible for England to add viola, cello, bass, guitar, drums, piano and voice to his production resume.
Fans can pre-save the single pior to the release here https://ffm.to/leeenglandjr.OPR. For more information on Lee England Jr. and his upcoming release "Anything," please visit his website or follow him on social media. www.LeeEngland.com www.instagram.com/leeenglandjr
private stream Link: https://soundcloud.com/lee-england-jr/anything/s-dYVBa0sahUt?si=648ed2f2fee94af781c3e1401af13789&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing
Link to download artwork: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w7pxKX25sLdOa-GUiyJY1b6395uiCiTs/view?usp=sharing
Lee England Jr., an Illinois native, is a classically trained violinist and composer who makes the extraordinary seem simple. With a firm grasp on his artistic approach, he molds and shapes songs into an expression of virtuosity that has earned him the name, "The Soul Violinist." His heartfelt sound evokes emotion and captures the ear immediately. Read more https://leeenglandjr.com/press-kit-epk
