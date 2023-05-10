Author Margaret Wang’s New Book, "Of Noble Heritage," Explores China During the End of the Qing Dynasty Through the Eyes of a Wife & Mother Seeking to Effect Change

Recent release “Of Noble Heritage,” from Page Publishing author Margaret Wang, is a captivating work of historical fiction set near Beijing in 1896 to 1897, toward the end of Qing dynasty rule. As calls for social reform begin to escalate, Zilan, a wife and mother born and married into privilege, tries to bridge the gap between the old and the new as she prepares for an uncertain future.